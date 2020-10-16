Many of the pets on the flight chartered from Puerto Rico to New Jersey had excited adopters waiting for them when they landed.

130 Dogs and Cats Flown from Crowded Shelters and Life on the Streets into Forever Homes

Planes, trains, and automobiles! There are plenty of ways to travel and just as many ways to meet the perfect adoptable pet.

For 130 cats and dogs from Puerto Rico, a plane proved to be the perfect mode of transportation to get from living alone to the warm, loving home of a forever family.

The Sato Project collaborated with Wings of Rescue and Greater Good Charities to charter a plane for the dozens of adoptable pets — who were living in overcrowded shelters or on the street before boarding — and flew them from Puerto Rico to New Jersey, where many of the animals were greeted on the ground by their new families.

The cats and dogs who made the flight, but did not match with a potential adopter before they took off, are available for adoption at Humane Pennsylvania, Broward County Humane, and Kent Animal Shelter.

Image zoom Alexandra Lloyd Courtesy of The Sato Project

Along with carrying plenty of furry passengers looking for homes, the chartered flight also shepherded several dogs from The Sato Project’s No Dog Left Behind program, according to a release. This program is dedicated to reuniting pets and their owners after they are separated due to natural disasters.

Image zoom Alexandra Lloyd Courtesy of The Sato Project

Image zoom Alexandra Lloyd Courtesy of The Sato Project