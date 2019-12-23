13 Pets in Ugly Christmas Sweaters

They’re knitted, naughty and just plain unfortunate – there’s one for every day of the holiday
By People Staff
December 23, 2019 03:15 PM

BEE GEE

Courtesy Traci Nevarrette

On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, the most awful sweater I’ve ever seen!

TIBOW

Courtesy Chris Atkinson

He’s not technically wearing a sweater, but ugly Christmas elf shoes count, right?

BITSY

Courtesy Jill Witsoe

You know it’s bad when she tries to lick the sweater off.

JEKE

Courtesy Lorena Isla

Fine – I’m playing dead until you disrobe me.

MOJO

Courtesy Jill Rawlinson Baker

Mom, I promise, it’s not that cold outside.

OLIVER & SYD

They can’t even look you in the face right now, they’re so embarrassed.

ROXY

Courtesy Dottie Roser

Is this a “so ugly it’s cute,” or just a “so ugly it’s ugly”?

NAPOLEON

Read my lips: No new Christmas sweaters.

YODA

Courtesy Christine Anderson

Why, Mom, why?

MURPHY

Sitting here so that you can never have your knitting spot back, ever again.

LUCKY

Courtesy Laura Jean

He’s trying very hard to keep his cool about this.

CAPTAIN APPLEJACK

Courtesy Kelly Sue Deconnick

The headband, too? Was that really necessary?

ETHEL

She’s only smiling because she’s blind.

