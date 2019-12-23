BEE GEE
On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, the most awful sweater I’ve ever seen!
TIBOW
He’s not technically wearing a sweater, but ugly Christmas elf shoes count, right?
BITSY
You know it’s bad when she tries to lick the sweater off.
JEKE
Fine – I’m playing dead until you disrobe me.
MOJO
Mom, I promise, it’s not that cold outside.
OLIVER & SYD
They can’t even look you in the face right now, they’re so embarrassed.
ROXY
Is this a “so ugly it’s cute,” or just a “so ugly it’s ugly”?
NAPOLEON
Read my lips: No new Christmas sweaters.
YODA
Why, Mom, why?
MURPHY
Sitting here so that you can never have your knitting spot back, ever again.
LUCKY
He’s trying very hard to keep his cool about this.
CAPTAIN APPLEJACK
The headband, too? Was that really necessary?
ETHEL
She’s only smiling because she’s blind.