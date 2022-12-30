13 Cute Panda Cubs Gather at Conservation Center to Celebrate the End of 2022 — Watch Now!

Here's an adorable way to bid farewell to 2022.

A group of more than a dozen panda cubs gathered together — with help from their caretakers — for a precious appearance in China to wish animal lovers a Happy New Year.

Video footage from the cute, furry moment shows masked staff members from the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China's Sichuan Province carrying the panda cubs out to a colorfully decorated area in front of visitors. In the clip, the baby animals' caretakers help the cubs wave to their adoring fans and wiggle around before sitting the pandas on the ground.

As part of the event, the cubs explored the outdoor decorated enclosure while enjoying milk bottles and time to roll and frolic.

Xinhua News/SWNS

All 13 giant panda cubs were born at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in the past six months and made their public debut in September — when they were much smaller and less mobile.

The research facility told SWNS that the panda cubs are among 15 giant panda cubs born at the base in 2022. All 15 animals are said to be in good health and valuable to China's panda conservation efforts.

Giant pandas numbers are increasing in China, which led the country to reclassify the species conservation status. In July 2021, Chinese officials announced that the number of pandas in the wild surpassed 1,800. This increase in numbers prompted the Chinese government to change the giant panda's conservation status from endangered to vulnerable.