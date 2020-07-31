125-Pound Dog Rescued from Virginia Mountain After Collapsing During Hike in 90-Degree Heat

After giving out during a hike, a 125-pound Akita named Nikko was saved by the Fire and Rescue team in Virginia’s Roanoke County.

Just after noon on Thursday, Nikko’s owner called 911 to report that their dog was unable to continue their hike on the McAfee Knob Trail, despite having had "plenty of water," the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department wrote on Facebook.

"Nikko and his human had been hiking for 3-4 hours in 90-degree heat when the call for help was made," the post said.

To rescue the large dog, crews used an all-terrain vehicle and placed Nikko in a Stokes Basket on a wheel, carefully navigating the pooch down the mountain. Following the rescue, Nikko was checked by a vet and is now "doing good."

"Nikko was checked out by a vet and is just fine other than some feet that are a little cut up," the department said in a Facebook update. "He is a 7-year-old Akita and loves to hike! This has never happened before with Nikko. All are doing good!"

This dog rescue was the third of its kind reported in the past week. On Wednesday, a 120-pound yellow Labrador named Leo had to be carried down Utah’s Mount Olympus by a team of rescuers after getting stranded on his hike.

Leo was traveling up the mountain with a human hiker around 11 a.m. on Monday when the pup started to show "signs of overheating" and refused to move, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue.

In the wake of Leo's harrowing adventure, authorities cautioned hikers to be more mindful of their canine companion, recommending that people hiking with their "doggy leave early, or wait a few more months until it cools off."

Two days earlier, a St. Bernard dog named Daisy "collapsed" while descending Scafell Pike, England’s highest mountain.