Leo the 120-Pound Labrador Carried Down Mountain by Rescuers After Suffering Dehydration on Hike

The yellow Labrador drank four to five liters of water when rescuers found him, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue

A 120-pound yellow Labrador named Leo had to be carried down Mount Olympus by a team of rescuers after getting stranded on his hike.

Leo was traveling up the mountain with a human hiker around 11 a.m. on Monday when the pup started to show "signs of overheating" and refused to move, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue.

The hiker tried to keep Leo hydrated and cool but had to call in help when the dog's condition did not improve and their water supply ran out, the all-volunteer group wrote on Facebook.

As temperatures rose nearing 100 degrees, two teams of rescuers were sent up the mountain "with large amounts of water and rescue equipment to carry the dog down the trail," according to the post. The hike to Leo and his human took "extra time" due to the heavy packs and little shade on the trail.

When the teams finally made it up to the pooch, Leo drank "4 to 5 liters of water" as rescuers cooled him off with fans, rescuers said.

However, according to the rescue organization, Leo was still too "weak" and had to be loaded onto a litter for his trip down the mountain.

"That process still took several hours. The team was off the mountain around 10:20 PM," the post read. "Leo looked happy and relieved to be getting the help he needed to get hydrated and get off the mountain."

The entire rescue took approximately six hours and 20 minutes, rescuers said. Though "team members and the hiker got off the mountain in good condition," Leo was whisked away to a local vet for examination, the SLCOSAR wrote.

Leo has since started to recover from the ordeal, according to an update shared on Tuesday. The dog's rescuers said in another Facebook post that Leo "is overcoming his heat exhaustion and his kidney function is returning back to normal, so he should be ok."