12 Squirrel Monkeys Reported Missing from Louisiana Zoo After 'Targeted' Theft

Zoosiana's squirrel monkey exhibit was broken into shortly before midnight on Saturday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 2, 2023 12:45 AM
Three common squirrel monkeys sitting on a tree branch very close to each other
Photo: File: Getty

12 squirrel monkeys are missing from a Louisiana zoo in the latest of a string of animal thefts.

According to Zoosiana in Broussard, the primates were taken by someone who broke into the zoo shortly before midnight on Jan. 28.

"The individual targeted facilities of smaller primates and specifically compromised the squirrel monkey exhibit," a statement by the zoo said. "The individual was unfortunately successful in stealing 12 squirrel monkeys."

"The remaining squirrel monkeys have been carefully assessed by both the Zoosiana veterinarian and animal care team, and there are no other apparent issues affecting their health or well-being," according to the statement on the 45-acre zoological park's post. " All other animals are accounted for and appear to have been undisturbed."

"Investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident are urged to call the Broussard Police Department at 337-837-6259, LA Department of Wildlife Fisheries or Crimes Stoppers at 232-TIPS," the zoo added.

A representative from the Broussard Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The disappearance of the 12 squirrel monkeys from the Louisiana zoo comes after two tamarin monkeys were found inside a closet at an abandoned home after they were taken from Dallas Zoo on Monday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While no arrests have been made in connection to the case, a representative for the Dallas Police Department told PEOPLE that a preliminary investigation into their disappearance determined that "an intentional cut" was made into a tamarin monkey enclosure.

The Dallas Zoo announced that it would be working on a new security system on Wednesday following the disappearance of the tamarin monkeys and a string of other animals from the zoo.

Related Articles
Dallas Zoo Reports the Disappearance of Two Tamarin Monkeys After Multiple Animals Have Gone Missing https://twitter.com/DallasZoo/status/1620195239347511298?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
Dallas Zoo Reports the Disappearance of 2 Tamarin Monkeys After Multiple Animals Have Gone Missing
Dallas Zoo Reports the Disappearance of Two Tamarin Monkeys After Multiple Animals Have Gone Missing https://twitter.com/DallasZoo/status/1620195239347511298?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
Tamarin Monkeys Reported Missing from Dallas Zoo Located Inside a Closet at an Abandoned Home
Dallas Zoo
Fencing at a Dallas Zoo Monkey Habitat Cut the Same Day as Leopard's Escape, Police Say
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=540415921449824&set=a.206183841539702 Dallas Zoo eotorspdnSuhhgc h 0hf50cu5530f3aft542h 1 4f55c1g6f77aut1a8utu567 · We'll be sharing another update later early this evening, but in the meantime, for anyone in the areas surrounding the Zoo who may be curious or have concerns - This animal is an adult clouded leopard and weighs 25 lbs. Its habitat is a dense forest, and it is designed for life in the treetops. It is bigger than a house cat and smaller than most bobcats. If you think you see the animals, please do not approach the animal. We ask that you take a photo and DM the Dallas Zoo on social media. To set some minds at ease, if she has made her way off-grounds, this animal isn't a greater risk for pets than animals native to North Texas that roam our surrounding neighborhoods, but if you feel more comfortable bringing pets inside, please do. See less
Dallas Zoo 'Thrilled' to Find Clouded Leopard, Nova, Hours After She Went Missing
: Firefighters Rescue 2 People Who Fell 3 Stories Down an Elevator Shaft at NYC Target Store
Firefighters Rescue 2 People Who Fell 3 Stories Down an Elevator Shaft at N.Y.C. Target Store
Porter Burks
Family of Detroit Man Shot 19 Times and Killed by Police During Mental Health Crisis Files $50 Million Lawsuit
Olena Kurilo
The Year in Politics: 17 Powerful Images That Defined 2022
Crime scene tape
5 Dead, Including 1 Child, in Texas Family Murder-Suicide: Police
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
https://www.facebook.com/CaldwellFireIdaho. Credit: Caldwell Fire Department
Idaho Dog Rescued from Top of Tree After Chasing a Squirrel — See the Photos
Gabrielle Petito
Timeline of Gabby Petito Tragedy 1 Year After Killer Brian Laundrie's Body Was Found
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, as He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex
Miami Bridge Plane Crash Victim Identified as Air Traffic Controller
Fla. Air Traffic Controller Dies in Fiery Crash After Plane He's Piloting Lands on Miami Bridge and Hits Van
Lauren, Jeff Lowe
'Tiger King' 's Jeff and Lauren Lowe Arrested for DUIs 2 Weeks After Feds Raided Their Oklahoma Zoo
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aXAmcN-20no3G7iburlroXJxOuX4KiSV
Every 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couple: Where Are They Now?