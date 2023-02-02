12 Squirrel Monkeys Reported Missing from Louisiana Zoo After 'Targeted' Theft

12 squirrel monkeys are missing from a Louisiana zoo in the latest of a string of animal thefts.

According to Zoosiana in Broussard, the primates were taken by someone who broke into the zoo shortly before midnight on Jan. 28.

"The individual targeted facilities of smaller primates and specifically compromised the squirrel monkey exhibit," a statement by the zoo said. "The individual was unfortunately successful in stealing 12 squirrel monkeys."

"The remaining squirrel monkeys have been carefully assessed by both the Zoosiana veterinarian and animal care team, and there are no other apparent issues affecting their health or well-being," according to the statement on the 45-acre zoological park's post. " All other animals are accounted for and appear to have been undisturbed."

"Investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident are urged to call the Broussard Police Department at 337-837-6259, LA Department of Wildlife Fisheries or Crimes Stoppers at 232-TIPS," the zoo added.

A representative from the Broussard Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The disappearance of the 12 squirrel monkeys from the Louisiana zoo comes after two tamarin monkeys were found inside a closet at an abandoned home after they were taken from Dallas Zoo on Monday.

While no arrests have been made in connection to the case, a representative for the Dallas Police Department told PEOPLE that a preliminary investigation into their disappearance determined that "an intentional cut" was made into a tamarin monkey enclosure.

The Dallas Zoo announced that it would be working on a new security system on Wednesday following the disappearance of the tamarin monkeys and a string of other animals from the zoo.