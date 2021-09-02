About 1,000 cows in Klausenpass, Switzerland travel from higher ground to the valley each summer

12 Pregnant or Injured Cows Flown by Helicopter Down Swiss Alps During Rescue

A dozen cows in Klausenpass, Switzerland were recently flown to safety via helicopter in an epic rescue.

Each year, about 1,000 cows travel from higher ground in the Swiss Alps to the Urnerboden valley, Reuters and CNN report. On Friday, 12 bovines that were pregnant or injured were airlifted down the mountain, roughly 6,400 feet above sea level.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"In exceptional cases, when some cows are injured, we can't demand that they cows walk the long and stony way down," dairy farmer Jonas Arnold told CNN. "Therefore, for their protection, they are airlifted."

As seen in the footage, the cows were transported one at a time in a sturdy harness, floating through the sky and descending to safety.

Despite the dramatic transport, Arnold said the airlifted cows didn't seem too fazed by their aerial trip.

"I didn't ask a cow how it feels after such a flight as it couldn't answer, but it's only a short distance and it has to keep going. It was only a short calm flight," Arnold said, per WABC.

"I didn't notice any difference between the ones that flew and the ones that walked normally," he added.