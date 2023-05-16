One of the World's Oldest Lions Among 11 Wild Cats Killed by Herders

The killings occurred in Kenya within a week and included the death of an iconic 19-year-old male lion named Loonkiito, believed to be one of the oldest wild lions in Kenya and the world

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 16, 2023 05:56 PM
Male lion lying in grass looking at camera
Photo: Getty

The Kenya Wildlife Service is working to better the coexistence between the country's people and its wildlife after herders killed eleven lions in one week.

The lion killings occurred in Kenya within a week and included the death of an iconic 19-year-old male lion named Loonkiito, believed to be one of the oldest wild lions in Kenya and the world, CBS News reported.

According to the outlet, Loonkito was killed after wandering out of his home in Amboseli National Park to search for food on Thursday night. Herders speared six other lions who left the park on Saturday after the animals killed 11 goats and a dog in a village in the Mbirikani area. The deaths contributed to the 11 retaliatory lion killings reported in one week in Kenya. The high number led Kenyan officials and residents to call for a meeting on Sunday night.

The Kenya Wildlife Service explained in a social media statement that the meeting focused on bringing to light "the escalating human-wildlife conflict experienced in the area in the past two days that has resulted in the loss of 11 livestock and retaliatory killing of 11 lions" and to call for a "peaceful and harmonious coexistence between the community and wildlife."

In their statement, the Big Life Foundation, a conservation group in Kenya, advised that "the situation is being taken extremely seriously by Kenya Wildlife Service" and remains under investigation.

"While we are relieved there were no human injuries, this isolated but tragic incident is a harsh illustration of the challenges in ensuring coexistence between humans and wildlife," the statement added. "Big Life remains committed to the well-being of both humans and animals in the Greater Amboseli ecosystem and will continue to work with the broader community who supports conservation initiatives as we recover from this event."

The Lions Group — another conservation nonprofit — also addressed the spearings in a social media statement, in which they remembered Loonkiito as "a symbol of resilience and coexistence."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"In the following weeks and months, we hope to share the extraordinary story of Loonkiito's life with the world," the group added.

Related Articles
Lauren Hewski
N.J. Student, 18, Who Died in Crash Was Meeting Parents for 'Celebratory Lunch' After Getting Degree
King Snyggve aka Bob Jr and his brother
Real Life Lion 'King of the Serengeti' Dies in Africa
8 Dolphins Die After Becoming Stranded on Jersey Shore
8 Dolphins Die After Becoming Stranded on Jersey Shore: 'We Share in the Public's Sorrow'
Catherine, Princess of Wales, delivers a speech at NatWest's headquarters in the City of London
Kate Middleton Launches New Taskforce to Support Early Childhood Mission: 'It Really Does Take a Village'
https://wildlife.ca.gov/News/california-department-of-fish-and-wildlife-and-national-park-service-team-up-to-evaluate-p-221
Famous L.A. Mountain Lion P-22 Is Showing Signs of Deteriorating Health Following Capture
In this March 9, 1995 file photo, trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami Seaquarium in Miami. The mayor of Miami Beach and other South Florida leaders are joining the opposition to the orca's decades-long captivity at the Miami Seaquarium. Seaquarium officials say Lolita is healthy and removing her would be cruel and traumatic. Their critics plan to protest Sunday, Aug. 9, 2015, outside the Miami attraction.
Florida Aquarium Plans to Return Lolita the Orca to Her 'Home Waters' After 50 Years in Captivity
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13671896a) Provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows a mountain lion known as P-22, photographed in the Griffith Park area near downtown Los Angeles. P-22, the celebrated mountain lion that took up residence in the middle of Los Angeles and became a symbol of urban pressures on wildlife, was euthanized after dangerous changes in his behavior led to examinations that revealed poor health and an injury likely caused by a car California Famed Mountain Lion, Los Angeles, United States - 09 Aug 2019
Native Americans Call for P-22's Remains to Be Buried at Griffith Park
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13671896a) Provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows a mountain lion known as P-22, photographed in the Griffith Park area near downtown Los Angeles. P-22, the celebrated mountain lion that took up residence in the middle of Los Angeles and became a symbol of urban pressures on wildlife, was euthanized after dangerous changes in his behavior led to examinations that revealed poor health and an injury likely caused by a car California Famed Mountain Lion, Los Angeles, United States - 09 Aug 2019
Famous L.A. Mountain Lion P-22 Euthanized After Sustaining Injuries and Chronic Health Issues
Birmingham Zoo is mourning the passing of beloved African lioness Akili
Akili the Lioness Killed by Male Lion During the Animals' Introduction at Birmingham Zoo
An orphaned polar bear cub roaming Prudhoe Bay that was captured and brought to the Alaska Zoo for its welfare
Wild Polar Bear Cub Captured and Moved to Alaska Zoo in Rare Decision: 'Best Course of Action'
Ghetto Classics, a unique band of musicians born from the slums of Kenya GC rehearsal, Korogocho
The Remarkable Story of the Orchestra Born from a Nairobi Garbage Dump
5 young family members killed in Scarsdale crash
5 Children, Ages 8 to 17, Killed in Car Crash on N.Y. Highway, 9-Year-Old Survives
Prince William, Mark Jenkins
Prince William Sends Rare Personal Tweet Following Death of a Friend in Plane Crash
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the United For Wildlife Summit at Science Museum on October 4, 2022 in London, England. The Prince of Wales delivered a keynote speech highlighting the serious and organised nature of illegal wildlife crime and its damaging impact on global biodiversity and local communities. (Photo by Paul Grover - Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William Set to Honor Conservation Heroes at Glittering Historic Palace
Orangutan release
Mother and Daughter Orangutans Released into the Wild to 'Revert Impending Extinction Crisis'
Religious Revival at Christian Kentucky University Goes on for 2 Weeks, Overwhelms Small Town
'Revival' at Christian School Moves Off Campus After 2 Weeks of Continuous Prayer Overwhelms Ky. Town