Australian Reptile Park Announces the Birth of Its 100th Koala Joey: 'A Significant Achievement'

Some serious cuteness is on the way!

This week, the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, Australia, announced the birth of its 100th koala joey.

"This is a significant achievement for the park and for the conservation of the species," says Hayley Shute, Life Sciences Manager of the park. "With proper care and conservation efforts, we can make a difference."

Though the joey hasn't been seen yet — at just around 4 months old, it won't be poking its head out of its mother's pouch for a while — the birth has extra special significance. This joey was born to Ash, who herself was the first joey born after the devastating Black Summer bushfires of 2019 and 2020.

"To see Ash give birth to the 100th koala joey born at the Australian Reptile Park is an incredible symbol of hope for the specials," says Shute.

Koalas at the Australian Reptile Park. ZUMAPRESS.com

Earlier in 2022, koalas were declared an endangered species in eastern Australia; Shute says this is due to climate change, disease, habitat loss and bushfires, all of which make it hard for the animals to find homes and eucalyptus trees from which to eat.

According to NPR, Australia's Environment Minister Susan Ley announced in February that the government was allocating millions of dollars in conservation funding for the creatures, in addition to "seeking states' approval for a national recovery plan," the outlet wrote. Changing koalas' status from "vulnerable" to "endangered" also gives them increased protection. Without such help, the animals could be extinct by 2050, NPR added.

In a sign of hope, Shute says six joeys total are expected at the Australian Reptile Park this year, and "they will grow up healthy and strong and contribute to the survival of the koala species."