Close to 10,000 Rare Tortoises Rescued from Home Thanks to Overwhelming Stench of Feces

Native to Madagascar, the radiated tortoise stands out from other half-shells because of the star pattern that appears across its shell. Unfortunately, it is this stunning trait that makes these reptiles a target for poachers, looking to steal and smuggle these rare creatures to reptile collectors around the world.

According to National Geographic, Madagascar’s environmental agency, which works to protect these tortoises, thinks they may have found a link to a “big boss” smuggler after a recent bust.

In early April, the government group rescued close to 10,000 radiated tortoise from a home in Toliara, Madagascar. Authorities investigated the home due to the strong odor emanating from the building.

“You cannot imagine. It was so awful,” Soary Randrianjafizanaka, a regional head of the Ministry of the Environment, Ecology and Forest, told National Geographic about the inside of the two-story home, which was covered with feces and urine. “They had tortoises in the bathroom, in the kitchen, everywhere in the house.”

It took hours to count all of the tortoises left crawling in the horrible conditions. In the end, officials found 9,888 live tortoises and 180 dead tortoises. The ones lucky enough to survive their filthy surroundings were driven to Le Village Des Tortues, a wildlife rehab center about 18 miles away.

Unfortunately, another 574 tortoises have died since arriving at the facility, too dehydrated and infected to survive the trauma of their old home. Those looking after the surviving reptiles believe that a majority of them will recover.

MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty

According to the environmental agency’s Facebook page, three people, two of whom were at the house allegedly burying dead tortoises when authorities arrived, have been arrested in connection to this tragic discovery.

The current belief is that the tortoises would have been smuggled out of the country to be sold to private collectors, reports National Geographic, and that a large organization is behind the cruel operation.

“We don’t know exactly who the big person is, but we know there’s a big boss,” Randrianjafizanaka said.

Individuals pulling radiated tortoise from the wild to sell them out of country has greatly contributed to the species decline over the past 20 years. Radiated tortoises are considered critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.