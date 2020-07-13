The dogs and puppies are being cared for by eight different animal welfare groups across Colorado

Over 100 Dogs 'in Filthy Metal Cages' Rescued from 'Unimaginable Conditions' at Colorado Home

Over 100 dogs and puppies were rescued from "unimaginable conditions" at a Colorado home last month, according to reports.

The Costilla County Sheriff’s Office along with several county agencies and animal welfare organizations rescued the animals from a home near Mesita last month on June 16 after authorities executed a search warrant on the property, Fox 21 News reported.

A press release from the Sheriff's office reveals that two puppies were also found dead on the property.

According to a recent Facebook post from one of the animal welfare groups, Dumb Friends League, there were a total of 102 animals saved that day. The canines are currently being cared for by eight different animal rescue groups across Colorado.

"The Dumb Friends League and seven other welfare animal organizations across the state recently responded to a tragic scene. 102 dogs and puppies were suffering in unimaginable conditions," they shared. "They were sick, unsocialized, and kept in filthy metal cages in the hot sun."

"The League took in 46 of the unhealthiest dogs, many will require medical assistance, foster care, and behavior support before they can find their forever families," their post continued. "Thankfully, these dogs and puppies were rescued and you can help give them the happy lives they deserve."

The organization then asked for help in donations, which will go directly towards caring for the animals.

"These animals need our support, and we need you, to help them heal and begin their new lives," the League wrote.