Shopping
14 Puptastic Mother's Day Gifts for Your Favorite Dog Mom
Give your mom a gift that will remind her of her favorite furry child on Mother’s Day
Posted on
More
1 of 14
Sweet Pup Plates
These glazed-stoneware dessert plates come in five breeds and add a playful touch to any table setting.
Buy it! Anthropologie Dog-a-Day Stoneware Dessert Plate, $14; Nordstrom.com
2 of 14
Lampshade Collar Lamp
This funky lamp brings a bit of humor to any room.
Buy it! Dog E-Collar Lamp, $155; Uncommongoods.com
3 of 14
Puppy Time
The Boston Terrier dog mama in your life can take this pretty pooch along on her wrist wherever she may roam.
Buy it! Kate Spade NY Grand Metro Antoine Leather Strap Watch, $195; Nordstrom.com
4 of 14
Sit, Stay, Sip
These fetching mugs feature canine philosophy at its best (and baddest).
Buy it! Bad Dog Wisdom Diner Mugs, $35; Uncommongoods.com
5 of 14
Speak the Truth
This is why dog moms do what they do, it's time the world knows the turth.
Buy it! Dog Good Life Tumbler, $16.99; etsy.com
6 of 14
Wear It Proud
This simple, colorful and cute pin sums up what being a dog mom is all about.
Buy it! Dog Mom Enamel Pin, $9.44; etsy.com
7 of 14
Know It All
Working out with your dog just got more fun and interactive. This smart collar has GPS tracking, activity monitoring and customizable exercises for every kind of canine.
Buy it! LINK AKC Smart Dog Collar, $179.00; amazon.com
8 of 14
The Perfect Equation
Is this all a dog mom needs in life? We say yes.
Buy it! Puppy + Wine Tank Top, $22.00; etsy.com
9 of 14
Puppy Purse
The perfect present for when your canine sibling's feet get dog tired.
Buy it! FurryFido, $22.99; amazon.com
10 of 14
Sweet Steep
This pup in a cup should make any dog lover smile every time they take a sip of tea.
Buy it! Tea Buddy Dog, $18.95. etsy.com
11 of 14
A Case for Canines
These wooden phone cases are customizable, so you can turn any pup into a piece of cellphone art.
Buy it! Toast Custom Phone Cover, $59.00; toastmade.com
12 of 14
Shedding Solution
Dog moms can finally stop worrying about the mess shedding makes with this adorable invention that cuts down on wandering dog hair when you travel in the car.
Buy it! Shed Defender, $59.99; amazon.com
13 of 14
Stitch It Good
Give your dog mom a gift she can give to her fur baby. This pattern makes perfect pup PJs.
Buy it! Dog Pajamas Pattern, $3.61; etsy.com
14 of 14
Coffee with a Side of Cute
Another customizable creation perfect for Mother's Day! Get the dog mom in your life a mug with her favorite critter painted on it.
Buy it! Personalized Dog Mug, $39.99, evelynhenson.com