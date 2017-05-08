Shopping

14 Puptastic Mother's Day Gifts for Your Favorite Dog Mom

Give your mom a gift that will remind her of her favorite furry child on Mother’s Day

Anthropologie

Sweet Pup Plates

These glazed-stoneware dessert plates come in five breeds and add a playful touch to any table setting.

Buy it! Anthropologie Dog-a-Day Stoneware Dessert Plate, $14; Nordstrom.com

UncommonGoods

Lampshade Collar Lamp

This funky lamp brings a bit of humor to any room.

Buy it! Dog E-Collar Lamp, $155; Uncommongoods.com

Kate Spade New York

Puppy Time

The Boston Terrier dog mama in your life can take this pretty pooch along on her wrist wherever she may roam.

Buy it! Kate Spade NY Grand Metro Antoine Leather Strap Watch, $195; Nordstrom.com

UncommonGoods

Sit, Stay, Sip

These fetching mugs feature canine philosophy at its best (and baddest).

Buy it! Bad Dog Wisdom Diner Mugs, $35; Uncommongoods.com

FoxandScoutDesigns

Speak the Truth

This is why dog moms do what they do, it's time the world knows the turth. 

Buy it! Dog Good Life Tumbler, $16.99; etsy.com

TheFive15

Wear It Proud

This simple, colorful and cute pin sums up what being a dog mom is all about. 

Buy it! Dog Mom Enamel Pin, $9.44; etsy.com

LINK AKC

Know It All

Working out with your dog just got more fun and interactive. This smart collar has GPS tracking, activity monitoring and customizable exercises for every kind of canine. 

Buy it! LINK AKC Smart Dog Collar, $179.00; amazon.com

MySassyLife

The Perfect Equation

Is this all a dog mom needs in life? We say yes. 

Buy it! Puppy + Wine Tank Top, $22.00; etsy.com

FurryFido

Puppy Purse 

The perfect present for when your canine sibling's feet get dog tired. 

Buy it! FurryFido, $22.99; amazon.com

TheOtherLabs

Sweet Steep 

This pup in a cup should make any dog lover smile every time they take a sip of tea. 

Buy it! Tea Buddy Dog, $18.95. etsy.com

toastmade/Instagram

A Case for Canines

These wooden phone cases are customizable, so you can turn any pup into a piece of cellphone art.

Buy it! Toast Custom Phone Cover, $59.00; toastmade.com

ShedDefender

Shedding Solution 

Dog moms can finally stop worrying about the mess shedding makes with this adorable invention that cuts down on wandering dog hair when you travel in the car.

Buy it! Shed Defender, $59.99; amazon.com

MimiandTara.com

Stitch It Good

Give your dog mom a gift she can give to her fur baby. This pattern makes perfect pup PJs. 

Buy it! Dog Pajamas Pattern, $3.61; etsy.com

http://www.evelynhenson.com

Coffee with a Side of Cute

Another customizable creation perfect for Mother's Day! Get the dog mom in your life a mug with her favorite critter painted on it. 

Buy it! Personalized Dog Mug, $39.99, evelynhenson.com

