10 Most Popular Dog Breeds

From the floppy Labrador to the elegant Shih Tzu, see which breeds we love most, according to the American Kennel Club.

By People Staff Updated January 04, 2022 05:15 PM

LABRADOR RETREIVER

Credit: AKC

For the 18th year in a row, lovable Labrador retrievers topped the AKC's annual list of popular breeds. Affectionately known as Labs, they are descendents of dogs that worked with fishermen in the Canadian maritime province of Labrador. Labs come in black, chocolate and yellow.
FAMOUS LAB: Marley

YORKSHIRE TERRIER

Credit: AKC

Yorkshire terriers, known as Yorkies, are tiny-sized friends with big terrier spirits.
FAMOUS FANS: Natalie Portman, Justin Timberlake

GERMAN SHEPHERD

Credit: AKC

The German Shepherd Dog is the world's policeman. They fiercely protect children and were once thought to be much smarter than all other breeds.
FAMOUS SHEPHERDS: Rin-Tin-Tin
FAMOUS FANS: Amy Grant, Joe Biden

GOLDEN RETRIEVER

Credit: AKC

The Golden retriever started as a dog that picked up game in Scotland. Now they're more known for being happy, friendly family dogs.
FAMOUS GOLDEN: Air Bud
FAMOUS FANS: Bill Murray, Mary Tyler Moore, Conan O'Brien

BEAGLE

Credit: AKC

The beagle dates back to Elizabethan England, when packs of the hounds were used for hunting. Beagles are known to yowl, "talk" and just be friendly.
FAMOUS BEAGLE: Snoopy
FAMOUS FANS: Barry Manilow

DACHSHUND

Credit: AKC

The Dachshund comes from dogs bred in the 1400s to hunt badgers in Germany.
FAMOUS FANS: Sharon Stone

BOXER

Credit: AKC

The boxer, originally developed in Germany for dog-fighting, got its name from its habit of standing on its hind legs and, well, boxing. Today's dogs are more wigglers than fighters.
FAMOUS FANS: George Clooney, Alec Baldwin, Justin Timberlake

BULLDOG

Credit: AKC

The bulldog started out baiting bulls in England. Now they just look tough.
FAMOUS FANS: Adam Sandler, Ashlee Simpson-Wentz and Pete Wentz

POODLE

Credit: AKC

The poodle had a dainty image, but has its origins in Germany, where it retrieved game in water. Its name comes from the German word for puddle. Their hair doesn't shed, which makes them popular with those who have allergies.
FAMOUS FANS: Ellen DeGeneres

SHIH TZU

Credit: AKC

The Shih Tzu is an ancient Chinese breed that's become popular as a lap dog.
FAMOUS FANS: Betty White, Jane Seymour

By People Staff