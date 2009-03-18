10 Most Popular Dog Breeds
From the floppy Labrador to the elegant Shih Tzu, see which breeds we love most, according to the American Kennel Club.
LABRADOR RETREIVER
For the 18th year in a row, lovable Labrador retrievers topped the AKC's annual list of popular breeds. Affectionately known as Labs, they are descendents of dogs that worked with fishermen in the Canadian maritime province of Labrador. Labs come in black, chocolate and yellow.
FAMOUS LAB: Marley
YORKSHIRE TERRIER
Yorkshire terriers, known as Yorkies, are tiny-sized friends with big terrier spirits.
FAMOUS FANS: Natalie Portman, Justin Timberlake
GERMAN SHEPHERD
The German Shepherd Dog is the world's policeman. They fiercely protect children and were once thought to be much smarter than all other breeds.
FAMOUS SHEPHERDS: Rin-Tin-Tin
FAMOUS FANS: Amy Grant, Joe Biden
GOLDEN RETRIEVER
The Golden retriever started as a dog that picked up game in Scotland. Now they're more known for being happy, friendly family dogs.
FAMOUS GOLDEN: Air Bud
FAMOUS FANS: Bill Murray, Mary Tyler Moore, Conan O'Brien
BEAGLE
The beagle dates back to Elizabethan England, when packs of the hounds were used for hunting. Beagles are known to yowl, "talk" and just be friendly.
FAMOUS BEAGLE: Snoopy
FAMOUS FANS: Barry Manilow
DACHSHUND
The Dachshund comes from dogs bred in the 1400s to hunt badgers in Germany.
FAMOUS FANS: Sharon Stone
BOXER
The boxer, originally developed in Germany for dog-fighting, got its name from its habit of standing on its hind legs and, well, boxing. Today's dogs are more wigglers than fighters.
FAMOUS FANS: George Clooney, Alec Baldwin, Justin Timberlake
BULLDOG
The bulldog started out baiting bulls in England. Now they just look tough.
FAMOUS FANS: Adam Sandler, Ashlee Simpson-Wentz and Pete Wentz
POODLE
The poodle had a dainty image, but has its origins in Germany, where it retrieved game in water. Its name comes from the German word for puddle. Their hair doesn't shed, which makes them popular with those who have allergies.
FAMOUS FANS: Ellen DeGeneres