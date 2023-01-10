10-Ft. Python Falls Through Ceiling of Home in Malaysia, Shocking Family Trying to Watch TV

It had to be snakes!

A family watching television at home in Kampung Pasir Lutong in the Miri Division of Sarawak, Malaysia, was treated to a real-world surprise when a 10-ft. long reticulated python fell from the ceiling of their home, according to Newsweek.

On Jan. 8, the snake shocked the family by dropping from the home's ceiling while a male family member was on his way to the restroom. A female family member called the Miri District Operations Control Center, according to a Facebook post from the agency, for help with the alarming situation.

The agency sent four snake catchers to the scene, where they found the reptile hiding under a box after its crash from the ceiling. It took the quartet of snake catchers 30 minutes to safely wrangle the snake using special equipment and remove it from the house.

Before the python was released back into the wild, the snake catchers took a photo with the 17-lb. reptile, which was shared in the Miri District Operations Control Center's Facebook post about the scaly rescue. The snapshot shows all four snake catchers holding the lengthy python.

According to Newsweek, reticulated pythons, which are nonvenomous, can grow to be 20 feet long and are native to Southeast Asia.

This freefalling snake is not the first python to make headlines in recent months. In October 2022, the body of a missing woman was found dead inside a 20-ft. long python in Indonesia.

Bruce Jayne, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Cincinnati, explained to PEOPLE shortly after the gruesome discovery that death via giant snake is "extremely rare."

"It takes pythons a really long time to attain these really enormous sizes," Jayne said of the 20-ft. snake involved in the woman's death. "As a result, there are actually very few of these really, really large pythons."