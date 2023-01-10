10-Ft. Python Falls Through Ceiling of Home in Malaysia, Shocking Family Trying to Watch TV

It took four snake catchers and some special equipment to remove the reticulated python from the home

By
Kelli Bender
kelli bender head shot
Kelli Bender

Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards.   Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 05:08 PM
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=482632400696364&set=a.403239251969013. snake falls into family's home. Credit: APM Miri
Photo: APM Miri

It had to be snakes!

A family watching television at home in Kampung Pasir Lutong in the Miri Division of Sarawak, Malaysia, was treated to a real-world surprise when a 10-ft. long reticulated python fell from the ceiling of their home, according to Newsweek.

On Jan. 8, the snake shocked the family by dropping from the home's ceiling while a male family member was on his way to the restroom. A female family member called the Miri District Operations Control Center, according to a Facebook post from the agency, for help with the alarming situation.

The agency sent four snake catchers to the scene, where they found the reptile hiding under a box after its crash from the ceiling. It took the quartet of snake catchers 30 minutes to safely wrangle the snake using special equipment and remove it from the house.

Before the python was released back into the wild, the snake catchers took a photo with the 17-lb. reptile, which was shared in the Miri District Operations Control Center's Facebook post about the scaly rescue. The snapshot shows all four snake catchers holding the lengthy python.

According to Newsweek, reticulated pythons, which are nonvenomous, can grow to be 20 feet long and are native to Southeast Asia.

This freefalling snake is not the first python to make headlines in recent months. In October 2022, the body of a missing woman was found dead inside a 20-ft. long python in Indonesia.

Bruce Jayne, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Cincinnati, explained to PEOPLE shortly after the gruesome discovery that death via giant snake is "extremely rare."

"It takes pythons a really long time to attain these really enormous sizes," Jayne said of the 20-ft. snake involved in the woman's death. "As a result, there are actually very few of these really, really large pythons."

Related Articles
Dog lost on vacation found years later
West Virginia Dog Who Went Missing on Vacation Found Years Later on South Carolina Highway
Ringtail cat in Kohls
Rare Ringtail Cat Rescued After Hiding Out in Colorado Kohl's Shoe Department for Three Weeks
Gunther the richest dog
Netflix to Explore the Secrets and Drama Behind the World's Richest Dog in 'Gunther's Millions'
TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Monday, December 12, 2022
Jenna Bush Hager Finds Missing Kitten in Pantry After Searching for New Pet 'All Night Long'
A young red fox licking the side of his mouth, with one of the eyes closed
British Woman Spots 2-Legged Fox In Her Yard: 'Weirdest Thing I've Seen In My Life'
https://twitter.com/TSA_Northeast. Snake in a suitcase. Credit: TSA
Massive Boa Constrictor Found in Passenger's Carry-On Baggage at Tampa Airport
Dog finds home after 700 days in shelter
South Carolina Rescue Dog Waiting in Shelter Over 700 Days Starts New Year in Forever Home
we tried it dog dna age test
We Tried It: A Dog DNA Test that Helps Determine a Canine's Real Age
eastern black rhinoceros calf
Kansas City Zoo Welcomes Critically Endangered Eastern Black Rhinoceros Calf: 'We Are Thrilled'
https://www.pdcn.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=10869 Nassau County Police Department
Dog Sustains 'Serious Injuries' After Car Thief Throws Victim's Pet onto Freeway
Cat gets loose on plane
Catastrophe Avoided After Curious Feline Gets Loose on San Francisco-Bound United Flight
Lindy the Glam Chihuahua
Glam Chihuahua Overcomes Anxiety By Wearing Custom Gowns and Competing in Dog Pageants
rescue dog
Texas Shelter Shares Before and After Photos of Formerly Emaciated Dog to Show the Power of Love
grey whale gives birth in front of tour group
Gray Whale Gives Birth in Front of Boats Filled with Amazed Onlookers in California — Watch!
Ken (KO) Riverside County Animal Services Department
Calif. Dog Doing Well After Man Abandons Pet at Remote Cell Tower, Police Searching for Owner
dog abandoned at airport
New Jersey Man Charged with Animal Neglect After Allegedly Abandoning Dog Outside Iowa Airport