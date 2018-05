Labrador Lisha has never had a litter of her own, but the 9-year-old dog was born to be a mom. Lisha has been a surrogate to more than 30 orphaned animals over the years, ranging from a porcupine to a pygmy hippo, at the Cango Wildlife Reserve in Oudsthoorn, South Africa. In 2009, the canine became the mom to three orphaned tiger cubs who were rejected by their mom. Just like with the babies before, the Lab was happy to fill in and teach her new kids about the importance of cuddling.