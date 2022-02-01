1 Dog Dead, 61 Others Rescued from Allegedly 'Unsanitary and Inhumane' North Carolina Kennel

Currituck County officials announced on Friday that Currituck Animal Services rescued 47 adults dogs and 14 puppies from Bentwood Labradors in Moyock

One dog is dead and 61 others were rescued from allegedly "unsanitary and inhumane living conditions" at a North Carolina kennel.

Currituck County officials announced on Friday that Currituck Animal Services rescued 47 adults dogs and 14 puppies from Bentwood Labradors in Moyock. They were taken to a local animal shelter for treatment, according to a Facebook post.

Currituck Animal Services and Control Department Head Geena Maurer told NBC affiliate WAVY-TV that the single deceased dog died from starvation.

"One of our animal care techs looked and saw her in the doghouse and he checked her, and she was deceased," Maurer told the outlet.

The Currituck County Sheriff's office was made aware of the situation when animal control officers responded to a report of loose dogs on Robert Walker Road, WAVY-TV reported, adding that multiple canines were discovered living in unsanitary kennels when officials arrived.

Currituck County Government's Facebook post says that charges have been brought against the dogs' owner, who WAVY-TV identified as Tim Warren.

Warren now faces 78 animal welfare violations and has been charged with one count of failing to provide veterinarian care to an animal, resulting in its death, in addition to 61 counts of failure to provide animals with medical care, adequate food and water, and sanitary living conditions; eight counts of violating the county's restraint ordinance; and eight counts of allowing animals to create a nuisance, per the outlet.

Bentwood Labradors did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. PEOPLE could not immediately reach Currituck Animal Services for information regarding the charges.

Prior to Warren taking over ownership of Bentwood Labradors, it was owned by a "very reputable, honorable breeder," Maurer told WAVY-TV.

"His name was Jessie Crisp and he passed away a few years ago." Maurer added. "That's when things started going downhill — when Mr. Warren took control."

Shelter Manager Rachael Stone said since being rescued, the dogs are on the road to recovery.

"Everybody is inside eating a lot, drinking a lot. This is a new life for them," Stone told WAVY-TV. "We've got some old ones who are sleeping like they've never had good rest before. You can definitely see it, there's some relief and peace for them."

In the meantime, the animal shelter is in need of pet store gift cards, bedding, cleaning supplies and dog toys to continue to care for the pups.