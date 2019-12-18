Pets

Puppies Might Be Responsible for Making Dozens of People Sick in 13 States, CDC Says

Campylobacter infections are believed to be the reason for the outbreak, thought to be brought on by interacting with pet store puppies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
The Elf on the Shelf Meets His Match in Adorable Christmas Prank War with Two Clever Dogs

Surf Dog Ricochet is a certified therapy dog who loves to teach kids to surf, and she is a prankster too!
Jumanji Star and Cat Lady Madison Iseman Says Her Feline Is Her 'Pride and Joy'

Iseman reveals her cat Owen recently went on a "weight loss program" and likes to be held
Baby Orangutan to Return to Wild After Being Found Drugged in Smuggler's Luggage in March

Bon Bon, the baby orangutan, is set to return home to Sumatra
Massachusetts Police Officer Rescues Dog That Fell Through Thin Ice into Frozen Lake

"I'm a dog guy," Officer Brian Casey said
Service Dog Has Adorable Encounter with Dug from Up at Walt Disney World

Instagram sensation Henry the service dog met his match at Disney's Animal Kingdom
California Man's Dog and Bear Go Nose to Nose Through Car's Windshield: 'It Was Completely Unexpected'

California Man Sneaks Pet Opossum onto Flight After Being Removed from a Different Airline

National Zoo Reveals Fan-Chosen Name for Their New Baby Porcupine: 'Meet Quilliam!'

Sculpted, Dyed And Blow Dried: A Look Inside the Colorful World of Creative Dog Grooming

Fuller House Dog Cosmo Dies After Complications from Surgery: 'We'll Miss Him Forever'

Pets of the Year: The Most Amazing Rescues, Hilarious Animals and Wild Stories of 2019

Formerly Ill and Hairless Bear Debuts New Coat and Happy Attitude After 2 Years of Rehab

You Can Buy Best Friend Necklaces for You and Your Dog Because Christmas Miracles Are Real

Reese Witherspoon Shares Video of Her Dog in a 'Shoe Coma' After Eating a Bunch of Her Sneakers

Ellen DeGeneres Launches Faux Fur Brand: 'I Want People to Stop Using Fur, It’s that Simple'

Blind Man Asks Facebook Group for Descriptions of Their Dogs and Gets Internet Gold in Return

New Study Shows Jimi Hendrix Is Not to Blame for Parakeet Invasion in the United Kingdom

Jennifer Garner Decorated Her Chickens' Coop for Christmas: 'Their Halls are Bedecked'

Henry Cavill's Adorable Dog Kal Was 'Always Around' While Filming The Witcher

New York Woman Begs for Public's Help in Finding Her Dog, Stolen from Her Car

6-Week-Old Pet Pig to Be Reunited with Family After It's Found by Police on Myrtle Beach

More than 500,000 Animal Lovers Sign Petition Asking NFL to Remove Michael Vick from the Pro Bowl

Pigeons Mysteriously Found Wearing Tiny Cowboy Hats Across Las Vegas

Police Investigating After Luke Bryan's Red Stag Deer Found Shot Dead on His Tennessee Farm

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Gets Emotional While Opening Up About Her Dog's Recent Death

Disabled Foster Dog's Wheelchair Stolen During Car Theft in Los Angeles

Man Caught on Camera Stealing a Family's 2-Year-Old Dog and Car: 'I Was Watched and Targeted'

Incredible Footage Shows Python, Honey Badger and a Pair of Jackals Viciously Fighting in Botswana

Hero Dog Wakes Up Georgia Family and Saves Them from Raging House Fire

United Airlines Passenger Stung by Scorpion That Reportedly Dropped Out of Her Pants Mid-Flight

The Most Popular Dog and Cat Names of 2019 (Including Big Increase in GoT-Inspired Names!)

New Series Spotlights the Sweet Bond Between a Girl and Her Horse: Check Out It's Pony

Jennifer Aniston Admits She Might Get Another Dog After Losing Beloved Dolly: ‘I’ve Come So Close’

Family Thought Their Home Was Robbed — Until Finding Bite Marks Courtesy of ‘Mischievous’ Dog

British Paramedic Has Photographed Hundreds of Dogs in Cute and 'Quirky' Candid Shots

U.S. Coast Guard Rescues Distressed Dog Found Swimming at Sea: 'There Is a First for Everything'

Oakland Zoo's Oldest Elephant Collapses and Dies at the Age of 50: 'We'll Miss Her Greatly'

