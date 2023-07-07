Lifestyle Pets This 'Sleek and Quiet' Cat Water Fountain Helps Pets Hydrate in Summer Heat, and It’s on Sale with Our Promo Code Never forget to refill the water dish again By Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda is a Partnerships Commerce Writer for Dotdash Meredith brands such as People, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple and has, prior to this role, written freelance content for Real Simple and Better Homes & Gardens. She writes across a variety of categories in the shopping space, such as beauty, fashion, lifestyle, home, and more. Ali was previously a freelancer and full-time commerce writer at BuzzFeed for three years and produced short-form video content that garnered millions of views for their social platforms like Tasty and As/Is. She graduated with a BA in English and a minor in Journalism from Montclair State University. When Ali isn't writing, she's most likely spending time on Instagram, shopping, or hanging out with her dog Frank. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 7, 2023 05:30AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Petlibro Hot summer days are here, with the next day feeling more glaringly warm than the previous day. With these rising temperatures in mind, it’s more important than ever to stay hydrated and, on top of that, keep your pets hydrated as well. While ensuring your pet has an accessible bowl of water at all times is a must, it can be challenging to keep an eye on just how much water they’re drinking. Petlibro’s Dockstream App Monitoring Water Fountain makes keeping your cat well-hydrated a breeze, and its coinciding app for your smart device makes caring for them exponentially easier with helpful reminders like when to refill it and when to change the filter. And thanks to our exclusive promo code, the water fountain is 20 percent off. Just be sure to apply the code PLAF107 at checkout. Petlibro Dockstream App Monitoring Water Fountain Petlibro Buy on Linkby.com $80 $64 The fountain has adjustable water modes that alternate between continuous and intermittent flows to set to a specific schedule. According to the brand, you don’t have to worry about hearing a constant stream of water, as the fountain is quieter than a whisper. The app updates the water level in real-time to let you know when it’s time for a refill. It also features a four-layer water filtration system that removes hair, heavy metals, and unwanted odors from their drinking water. Cat dehydration can lead to health difficulties like chronic kidney disease and feline lower urinary tract disease; investing in this quiet, 2.5-liter water fountain allows you to set daily hydration goals for your cat. The fountain is also available with four or eight filter refills, and it’s easy to change the filter every two to four weeks, as per the brand’s suggestion for the freshest water. Tayshia Adams Shared Her Amazon Prime Day 2023 Picks with Us — and They Start at $9 One shopper said their “cat is definitely more interested in drinking water” thanks to the fountain, which they called “easy to assemble” and “easy to clean.” Another person who is gone during long work days enjoys being able to track their cat’s water intake while they’re away and noted that they’re “not constantly worried if [their] pets have water or not.” An additional reviewer described the fountain as “sleek and quiet.” You can snag your own Dockstream App Monitoring Water Fountain from Petlibro to ensure your cat’s health and hydration. And be sure to use our code PLAF107 at checkout for 20 percent off. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon’s Best-Selling Air Conditioners Are Up to $120 Off Right Now Amazon Shoppers Call This Bath Mat ‘Luxury,’ and It’s Up to 30% Off Today Kate Middleton’s White Sneakers Are a Comfy Closet Staple That Lasts for Years — and They're on Sale Right Now