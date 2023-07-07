This 'Sleek and Quiet' Cat Water Fountain Helps Pets Hydrate in Summer Heat, and It’s on Sale with Our Promo Code

Hot summer days are here, with the next day feeling more glaringly warm than the previous day. With these rising temperatures in mind, it’s more important than ever to stay hydrated and, on top of that, keep your pets hydrated as well.

While ensuring your pet has an accessible bowl of water at all times is a must, it can be challenging to keep an eye on just how much water they’re drinking. Petlibro’s Dockstream App Monitoring Water Fountain makes keeping your cat well-hydrated a breeze, and its coinciding app for your smart device makes caring for them exponentially easier with helpful reminders like when to refill it and when to change the filter. And thanks to our exclusive promo code, the water fountain is 20 percent off. Just be sure to apply the code PLAF107 at checkout.

Petlibro Dockstream App Monitoring Water Fountain

Petlibro

The fountain has adjustable water modes that alternate between continuous and intermittent flows to set to a specific schedule. According to the brand, you don’t have to worry about hearing a constant stream of water, as the fountain is quieter than a whisper. The app updates the water level in real-time to let you know when it’s time for a refill. It also features a four-layer water filtration system that removes hair, heavy metals, and unwanted odors from their drinking water.

Cat dehydration can lead to health difficulties like chronic kidney disease and feline lower urinary tract disease; investing in this quiet, 2.5-liter water fountain allows you to set daily hydration goals for your cat. The fountain is also available with four or eight filter refills, and it’s easy to change the filter every two to four weeks, as per the brand’s suggestion for the freshest water.

One shopper said their “cat is definitely more interested in drinking water” thanks to the fountain, which they called “easy to assemble” and “easy to clean.” Another person who is gone during long work days enjoys being able to track their cat’s water intake while they’re away and noted that they’re “not constantly worried if [their] pets have water or not.” An additional reviewer described the fountain as “sleek and quiet.”

