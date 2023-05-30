Peter Simonischek, Austrian Actor and 'Toni Erdmann' Star, Dead at 76

Austria's national theater the Burgtheater announced Peter Simonischek died 'surrounded by his family at home in Vienna' overnight Tuesday

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 30, 2023 12:04 PM
Peter Simonischek, Austrian Actor and âToni Erdmannâ Star, Dead at 76
Photo:

Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images

Peter Simonischek, an Austrian actor best known for his role in the Oscar-nominated 2016 film Toni Erdmann, died at 76 overnight on Tuesday.

Austria's national theater, the Burgtheater, announced Simonischek's death in a statement shared to its website Tuesday, noting that the actor died "surrounded by his family at home in Vienna," according to a translation of the German-language website. A cause of death was not immediately made available.

"The Burgtheater loses a loving, caring colleague, a friend, a man of the heart, an outstanding personality," the statement reads of Simonischek's death, describing the actor as "a person who took a stand, who was interested in the issues of the time and stood up for his opinion."

Simonischek, who was born in Graz, Austria, in 1946, began his acting career in Switzerland and worked as an ensemble member at the Schaubühne Theater in Berlin from 1979 to 1999, according to the Burgtheater's website.

The actor then joined the Burgtheater's ensemble in 1999 and was made an honorary member of the country's national theater in 2019, playing a wide variety of classic roles in his time on the stage, according to the theater's obituary.

Peter Simonischek, Austrian Actor and âToni Erdmannâ Star, Dead at 76

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Simonischek supplemented his active theater career with work on screen beginning in the 1970s, working largely in German-language television and movies. He was best known for his performance in the 2016 German-Austrian-Romanian comedy Toni Erdmann, in which he starred as a father who attempts to reconnect with his adult daughter by donning a ridiculous disguise and joining her at social events.

Toni Erdmann, directed by German filmmaker Maren Ade, received a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the 89th Academy Awards in 2017. Though The Iranian movie The Salesman won the Oscar that year, Toni Erdmann "was an undisputed hit with the public at the Cannes Film Festival," and Simonischek broke new ground as the first Austrian actor to win the European Film Award for best actor for his lead performance in the film, according to the Burgtheater.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Peter Simonischek, Austrian Actor and âToni Erdmannâ Star, Dead at 76

Matthias Rader/picture alliance via Getty Images

"The Burgtheater loses a complex, versatile and great artist. Our thoughts and sympathy are with his family," the theater finished in its statement concerning Simonischek's death Tuesday.

Simonischek was a regular performer at Austria's annual music and theater festival Salzburg Festival, where he frequently starred in performances of the play Jedermann (Everyman), according to The Hollywood Reporter. He also made a minor appearance in the most recent Fantastic Beasts movie, The Secrets of Dumbledore, as a prison warden who briefly interacts with protagonist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) while he rescues his brother Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner).

"With [Simonischek] we have lost a great and extraordinary colleague and friend," Austrian theater director Martin Kušej said of the actor's death in a statement provided by the Burgtheater Tuesday. "All of us, the Burgtheater, but also his audience and the people of this city and this country will say goodbye to him with a special funeral service in the Burgtheater.”

Related Articles
Josh Brolin and Kathryn Brolin
Josh Brolin Takes Morning Cold Water Plunge with Wife Kathryn Boyd: 'Beautiful Day'
Kate Beckinsale attending the screening of 'La Passion De Dodin Bouffant' and red carpet at Palais Des Festivals in Cannes
Kate Beckinsale Reveals How Keanu Reeves Saved Her from Embarrassing Bodysuit Mishap in Cannes
Stephanie Mills and Halle Bailey
Stephanie Mills Supports 'The Little Mermaid' Star Halle Bailey amid Racist Backlash: 'Hold Your Head Up'
Hailee Steinfeld; Josh Allen
Hailee Steinfeld Has Been Dating Josh Allen a 'Few Weeks,' Says Source: They're 'Having Fun' (Exclusive)
Reese Witherspoon trip to France
Reese Witherspoon Explores Paris with Her Mom and Nieces
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner Visits Lake Tahoe Nearly 5 Months After Snowplow Accident: 'Home'
Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen Advises Actors Considering a Marvel Role Not to Sign Multi-Movie Deals
FranÃ§ois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek Pinault a
Salma Hayek Wishes Husband François-Henri Pinault Happy Birthday in Sweet Post: 'My Warmth, My Strength'
ABOUT MY FATHER, Sebastian Maniscalco
Sebastian Maniscalco's Wife 'Wanted to Let the World Know' He Has a Butt Double in 'About My Father'
John Stamos, Ryan Gosling
John Stamos Says Ryan Gosling Inspired Him to Embrace Being a 'Disney Adult': 'Obsessed'
Halle Bailey Said She âExpectedâ the Racist Comments After Being Cast as Ariel in âThe Little Mermaid
'The Little Mermaid' Washes Away Box Office Competition with $117 Million Domestic Opening Weekend
Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield
Future Costars Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield Smile Together in Rome — See the Photo
Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Bruce Willis âFantastic' as He Reacts to the Starâs Hollywood Retirement
Arnold Schwarzenegger Reacts to 'Fantastic' Bruce Willis' Hollywood Retirement: He's a 'Huge Star'
Beyonce performs onstage during the opening night of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé's Daughter Rumi, 5, Cheers on Big Sister Blue Ivy, 11, During Her Renaissance Tour Appearance
Ray Liotta and Jacy Nittolo attend the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards
Ray Liotta's Fiancée Marks 1 Year Since His Death: 'No Time Will Change a Loss So Great'
REEF BREAK - Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "Reef Break" stars Ray Stevenson as Jake Elliot. (Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
Ray Stevenson Remembered for His 'Overwhelming Vitality' by Director: 'You Were Adored by Everybody'