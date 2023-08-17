Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei and Anne Hathaway Navigate Messy Love in 'She Came to Me' Trailer

"She Came to Me" is in theaters Sept. 29

Published on August 17, 2023

Peter Dinklage plays an opera composer struggling to find inspiration in his latest role.

On Thursday, Vertical released the trailer for She Came to Me, a new romantic comedy starring Dinklage, 54, as New York City composer Steven Lauddem, who is struggling to complete work on a new opera.

One character reveals in the trailer that Steven "had a total breakdown after his last opera," as the uninspired composer lays in bed and is eventually coaxed to leave the house in search of inspiration by his therapist wife Patricia (Anne Hathaway).

As Steven takes his dog for a walk — and Patricia deals with a bizarre therapy client — he eventually meets a tugboat operator named Katrina (Marisa Tomei), who invites him on her boat and seduces him after admitting she is "addicted to romance."

Steven's opera, which appears inspired by his encounter with Katrina, then premieres to rave reviews, leading Katrina to assert herself as Steven's "muse" and potentially endanger his marriage to Patricia.

Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway and Marisa Tomei Form a Love Triangle in She Came to Me

Protagonist Pictures

Per a synopsis, "Patricia is experiencing a spiritual crisis of her own that she conceals under a mask of tranquil perfection," revealing that the couple's 18-year-old son Julian (Evan Ellison) "embarks on a romance with 16-year-old Tereza (Harlow Jane)" that the girl's parents disapprove of.

The trailer ends with Katrina confessing her love for Steven, who tries to talk down the notion that she directly inspired his opera as Patricia screams at one of her clients.

She Came to Me | Official Trailer

Vertical/YouTube

The new movie from writer-director Rebecca Miller made its world premiere when it opened the 2023 Berlin Film Festival in February. She Came to Me also stars Joanna Kulig and Brian d’Arcy James. The film features original music from The National's Bryce Dessner and a new song by Bruce Springsteen titled "Addicted to Romance."

Both Dinklage and Hathaway can be seen on the big screen elsewhere this fall. Dinklage is in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, while Hathaway stars in the upcoming movie Eileen.

She Came to Me is in theaters Sept. 29.

