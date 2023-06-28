Pete Davidson Is in Rehab but Is Expected 'Out Pretty Soon'

Pete Davidson has checked into treatment, PEOPLE has confirmed.

A source close to the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, tells PEOPLE he's "in rehab but should be getting out pretty soon."

Davidson, 29, is said to be receiving in-patient therapy to address issues related to post-traumatic stress disorder and his prior borderline personality disorder diagnosis, according to the initial report by Page Six.

"Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues," another source close to Davidson tells PEOPLE. "His friends and family have been supportive during this time."

PEOPLE has reached out to Davidson's reps.

Davidson has long been open about his mental health struggles.

In 2018, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder after years of battling depression and anxiety. He explained that the symptoms of the disorder had led him to check into a rehabilitation program in December 2016, when he initially believed the mental breakdowns he was experiencing stemmed from heavy marijuana use.

“This whole year has been a f---ing nightmare,” he said on theWTF with Marc Maron podcast in September 2017. “This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.”

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

After his diagnosis, Davidson went back to drinking and smoking, claiming marijuana helped ease some of his problems with anxiety and treat his Crohn’s disease.



In an interview with Variety in August 2018, Davidson said he’d “been in and out of mental health facilities” since he was 9, but he said at the time of the interview that new medication had stabilized him after several turbulent years.

“The last few years have been real rough with me,” he said. “I took all these mental health classes and really spent a lot of time getting me good.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Lionel Hahn/Getty

More recently, Davidson underwent trauma therapy in April 2022 due to online harassment from Kanye West while Davidson was dating West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian. (Davidson and Kardashian, 42, split that August.)

"The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help," an insider told PEOPLE at the time.

The source added that Davidson "had no regrets for dating Kim" but wanted "to focus on his career" moving forward.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Davidson and his current girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, 27, were involved in a car crash in Beverly Hills three months ago when he collided with a fire hydrant. PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that the Bupkis star had officially been charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

"We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home," a spokesperson for the L.A. County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. "Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences."

Davidson's arraignment is set for July 27, though it's unclear whether he will be able to make that court date if his stay in treatment extends.

