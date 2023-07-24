Entertainment TV Pete Davidson Ordered to Complete 50 Hours of Community Service After Beverly Hills House Crash Following Davidson's car crash in Beverly Hills in March, he was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving By Kelly Martinez Kelly Martinez Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 24, 2023 07:18PM EDT Trending Videos Pete Davidson attends Paramount's "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts" New York Premiere. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Pete Davidson is taking the steps to right his wrongs four months after his car crash in Beverly Hills. Davidson, 29, has entered an 18-month diversion program after being charged with reckless driving in June, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirms to PEOPLE. Under the conditions of his program, Davidson must complete 50 hours of community service — which he can do in New York at the New York City Fire Department, where his father Scott worked as a firefighter before he died on Sept. 11, 2001 in the terrorist attacks. In addition to the community service requirement, the Saturday Night Live alum has to complete 12 hours of traffic school and appear at a morgue or hospital for educational purposes. Davidson must also pay "restitution and obey all laws," per the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Pete Davidson attends the Peacock's "Bupkis" World Premiere at The Apollo Theater on April 27, 2023. Arturo Holmes/WireImage Pete Davidson Charged with Reckless Driving 3 Months After Beverly Hills Car Crash In a statement to PEOPLE, the New York City Fire Department says they would welcome Davidson with open arms, should he choose to complete his required community service at the department. "As the son of a 9/11 hero, we would be happy to provide Mr. Davidson an opportunity to do his required community service," the statement read. PEOPLE has reached out to Davidson's rep for comment. TMZ was first to report the news. Davidson first collided his car into a fire hydrant in Beverly Hills on March 4. The comedian was with girlfriend, actress Chase Sui Wonders, at the time of the incident, according to TMZ, Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty , Bruce Glikas/Getty Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Reportedly Involved in Beverly Hills Car Crash Per the outlet, Davidson was driving fast and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go over the curb, crash into the fire hydrant and run into the side of a residence. Nobody was injured in the crash. Shortly after the incident, Lt. Christopher Coulter of the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that officers had responded to a report at around 11 p.m. that night and that Davidson was in the vehicle. He did not confirm whether Wonders was also in the vehicle or if Davidson was the driver, but he did note that an accident report was taken for city property damage. All About Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Then, in June, Davidson was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, PEOPLE confirmed. "We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home," a spokesperson for the L.A. County District Attorney's Office said in a statement shared with PEOPLE at the time. "Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision,” the statement continued. “We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Davidson began dating Sui Wonders, 27, in late 2022. A source told PEOPLE last month that the two Bodies Bodies Bodies costars are "still going strong." "He really, really cares for her and thinks she's just the best," the insider added, noting that "he's taking his time with the relationship" despite the pair being "super close" and "very happy" together.