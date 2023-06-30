Pete Davidson Reveals His Mom Got Caught Using a 'Fake Twitter Account' to Defend Him: 'She's Got My Back'

Pete Davidson’s mom Amy Davidson will do nearly anything to support her son!

On Wednesday’s episode of Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers podcast, the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, told cohosts Seth and Josh Meyers that his mother came to his defense on social media — while unsuccessfully attempting to use an alias — during his time on the NBC late night show.

“My mom used to have a fake Twitter account when I first got SNL. You know the traditional SNL trajectory: you first get the show, everyone loves you and then they stop and you actually have to be good at the show and then they love you again,” he joked.

“It was, like, my second or third year, and it was a lot of ‘he’s not useful’ typical Twitter comments,” he continued. “And my mom made a f---ing fake Twitter account under the name @JoeSmith1355 and would respond to everyone.”

Pete — who appeared on SNL from 2014 to 2022 — teased that his mother did little to keep her true identity disguised by giving detailed answers about the actor’s life, sharing, “It was so specific, like, ‘Actually, I heard he’s working on himself and does that quite often.'"

However, Pete — who revealed he moved out of his mother’s house in April 2021 — admitted “the kicker” was that her identity was discovered “not through detective work.”

“They found out because her username was @JoeSmith, but her profile name was Amy Davidson and the profile picture was Amy Davidson,” he recalled. “So, it was a picture of my mom, with a name that said @JoeSmith1355, commenting on all these haters… She got my back, dude.”

Seth, 49, remembered meeting Amy at an SNL afterparty, sharing, “Her mom energy is very transferable to people who are not her children. You get a nice mom hit off her even though she’s not your mom.”

“Absolutely. She’s really special,” Pete agreed and Seth added, “She was at the afterparty to party, she was at the afterparty in case anyone needed mom energy, which I appreciated.”

Pete also revealed that it “means a lot” to Amy that he selected Marisa Tomei and Edie Falco to play fictionalized versions of his mother in The King of Staten Island and Bupkis respectively, adding, “It’s one of my favorite things.”

