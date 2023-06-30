Pete Davidson Gives Update on Ferry Purchased with Colin Jost and Jokes It's Now Their 'Lifelong Problem'

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost have big plans for their decommissioned Staten Island Ferry.

The 29-year-old Bupkis star gave fans an update on how they’ve been working to bring their maritime purchase to life during an appearance on the Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers podcast.

“We just got all the plans built, and we had them do one of those computer-generated, ‘show you what it could be’ type things, and now we’re out to a few people,” he explained to hosts Seth and Josh Meyers. “And it seems like it’s all going well, but it’s definitely like five years away.”

Pete Davidson attends the Peacock's "Bupkis" World Premiere at The Apollo Theater on April 27, 2023. Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Davidson revealed that their goal is to dock the ferry from April to September or October in New York City and move it down to Miami for the winter season.

“There’ll be a restaurant, there’ll be a concert venue, there’ll be a movie theater,” he said, adding that there will be a couple of hotel rooms on the boat.

When the late night host gave props to the Saturday Night Live alum for having such fully fleshed out plans for the boat, he joked he had no choice because he’s “in the hole” for the purchase.

“Colin called me and he was like, ‘Hey can you hop on this call about the ferry?’ and I was like ‘We’re still doing that thing?’” he joked.

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Though the boat will keep its “Staten Island Ferry” when it opens, Davidson revealed that the ship is legally registered as something else.

“We jokingly named it the Titanic 2 on the LLC when we had to buy it,” he continued. “I can’t take full credit for that.”

The comedian said he and Jost were planning on keeping the ferry’s original details but expect to refurbish elements that needed to be repaired.

“It’s the biggest ferry, it’s substantially bigger than all the other ones,” Davidson added. “I’m just glad it's not turned to scrap or whatever. It’s actually funny that this will be a lifelong problem for me and Colin.”

Earlier in June, Jost took to Instagram to respond to a headline that claimed the duo were “very stoned” when they decided to make the purchase.

"Is it worse that I was actually stone-cold sober when we bought the ferry?" he joked.

"We’re excited to prove the non-believers wrong," the 40-year-old Weekend Update host added. "You’re going to be BEGGING to get on this ferry in two years. Mark my words."