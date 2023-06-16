Pete Davidson 'Still Going Strong' with Chase Sui Wonders: He 'Really Cares For Her' (Exclusive Source)

"They’re super close and he's very happy for her, but he’s taking his time with the relationship," a source tells PEOPLE

Published on June 16, 2023 09:58AM EDT
Chase Sui Wonders Says Acting with Pete Davidson 'Is My Favorite Thing' and Calls Bupkis 'Close to the Heart'
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/Peacock via Getty

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are “still going strong” nearly six months after they were first romantically linked, a source tells PEOPLE.

"He really, really cares for her and thinks she's just the best," the insider says of Bodies Bodies Bodies costars Davidson, 29, and Wonders, 27.

And while the two are "super close" and the Saturday Night Live alum is "very happy," the source adds that "he's taking his time with the relationship."

But still, "When they're apart, they're always on the phone and just a cute couple," says the insider.

Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders
Pete Davidson; Chase Sui Wonders. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty , Bruce Glikas/Getty

Wonders and Davidson first sparked romance rumors in late 2022 when they attended a New York Rangers game alongside their Bodies castmate Rachel Sennott.

They continued to fuel dating rumors in January, when they were seen snuggled up to each other during an outing in Brooklyn, New York.

Since then, the pair has been photographed numerous times kissing and holding hands. In addition to their day trips and date nights, Davidson and Wonders enjoyed some travel time together and jetted off to Hawaii for a relaxing vacation.

Their loved ones and friends have opened up about their relationship. In February, Davidson met Wonders' family, and a few months later, Martha Stewart called them a "very cute couple."

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 19: Pete Davidson and Chase Sui wait on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chase Sui Wonders and Pete Davidson. Chris Graythen/Getty

While they have mostly kept quiet about their relationship, Davidson raved about Wonders at the red-carpet premiere of their movie Bupkis in April.

As he told Entertainment Tonight, "I mean, she's the best. She's the best actress. She's gonna crush. She's got a lot of cool stuff going."

And the feeling is mutual. As Wonders told Nylon of Davidson in an interview published last month, "He's such a pro, and acting with him is my favorite thing."

"As soon as I got onto Bupkis, it felt like we were flowing again," she added. "The relationship's a lot less toxic in Bupkis than it is in Bodies, which is a lot more fun to play."

Back in March, Davidson and Wonders were involved in a crash in which the King of Staten Island star was behind the wheel of their vehicle. According to TMZ, Davidson was driving at a high speed and lost control of the car, resulting in it going over the curb, hitting the hydrant, and ultimately running into the side of a residence. No one was injured, per the outlet.

