Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Split, but 'SNL' Alum Is 'Doing Really Well' (Source)

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have called off their romance less than a year in, a source tells PEOPLE.

"He's single again," says the source. "He's out and about and doing really well."



PEOPLE has reached out to reps for Davidson and Wonders.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 29, recently voluntarily checked himself into mental health treatment, though a source close to Davidson told PEOPLE in June that he would be out of treatment “pretty soon.” In the months since then, the comedian — who was reportedly receiving in-patient therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder and his prior borderline personality disorder diagnosis — has been spotted in Florida and even performed a standup set at a comedy club in Dania Beach.

"Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues," another insider close to Davidson told PEOPLE at the time. "His friends and family have been supportive during this time."

The rehab stint came three months after Davidson and Wonders, 27, were involved in a car crash in Beverly Hills when he collided with a fire hydrant. PEOPLE confirmed in June that the Bupkis star had officially been charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

"We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home," a spokesperson for the L.A. County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. "Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences."

Davidson entered an 18-month diversion program in July, the District Attorney's Office confirmed to PEOPLE. Under the conditions of his program, the actor must complete 50 hours of community service and 12 hours of traffic school as well as appear at a morgue or hospital for educational purposes. Davidson must also pay "restitution and obey all laws," per the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.



Davidson and Wonders – who costarred in the March 2022 slasher film Bodies Bodies Bodies — first sparked romance rumors last December when they attended a New York Rangers game together, alongside castmate Rachel Sennott.



On Jan. 9, the two were seen snuggled up in a Brooklyn restaurant as they waited on food together, and they stepped out hand in hand at Universal Studios Hollywood on Jan. 19, with photos obtained by TMZ also showing them exchanging kisses while on an escalator. They were also spotted together in Hawaii on Jan. 21.

In April, Davidson met Wonders' family they celebrated the premiere of his semi-autobiographical Peacock series Bupkis, in which Wonders also appeared.

"She's the best," he told Entertainment Tonight at the time about the former Generation. "She's the best actress. She's gonna crush. She's got a lot of cool stuff going."

Back in March, Davidson said his tenure on Saturday Night Live, which ended in 2022 after eight seasons, had been somewhat tainted by the public's interest in who he was dating. In a conversation with Jon Berthnal for The Walking Dead alum's Real Ones podcast (which can only be accessed via Berthnal's Patreon), Davidson expressed feeling like a "loser" because of the ongoing emphasis on who he was dating.

"I'm in my 20's and I've dated people. And for some reason, that's very crazy and interesting to people. I don't think it's interesting," he said. "I've been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I've dated 10 people. I don't think that's that crazy, but to some people, that's very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about."

But the comic — how previously dated Cazzie David and Kim Kardashian, and was engaged to Ariana Grande — struggled with people's interest in his love life.

"I'm not, like, flexing, you know what I mean? And these people that I've dated, I met them at work," he added. "I wasn't in anyone's DMs, no one was in mine. ... Suddenly you're in this zeitgeist and that has nothing to do with the work. And that's a really s---ty feeling."

