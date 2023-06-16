Pete Davidson Charged with Reckless Driving 3 Months After Beverly Hills Car Crash

Pete Davidson is officially being charged three months after his Beverly Hills car crash.

On Friday, the L.A. County District Attorney's Office charged the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, PEOPLE can confirm. His arraignment is set for July 27.

"We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home," a spokesperson for the L.A. County District Attorney's Office said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences."

"In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable," the statement concluded.

Davidson's rep declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Pete Davidson. Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

TMZ was the first to report the news.

News of Davidson's charges come three months after he collided his car into a fire hydrant while driving in Beverly Hills on March 4. According to TMZ, the comedian was accompanied by his Bupkis costar and girlfriend, actress Chase Sui Wonders.

At the time, Lt. Christopher Coulter of the Beverly Hills police told PEOPLE that officers responded to a report, which occurred around 11 p.m. that night. Coulter also confirmed that Davidson was in the vehicle but did not indicate whether he was driving or whether Sui Wonders was present.

Coulter did, however, note that an accident report was taken for city property damage.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Davidson began dating Sui Wonders, 27, in late 2022. A source recently told PEOPLE that the two Bodies Bodies Bodies costars are "still going strong."

"He really, really cares for her and thinks she's just the best," the insider added, noting that "he's taking his time with the relationship" despite the pair being "super close" and "very happy" together.

