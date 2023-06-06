Pete Davidson Shares Buyers Remorse for Ferry He Purchased Online with Colin Jost: 'We Were Very Stoned'

"I have no idea what's going on with that thing," Davidson said while out at the 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' premiere on Monday

By
Published on June 6, 2023 08:27 AM
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Anya Taylor-Joy" Episode 1805 -- Pictured: (l-r) Pete Davidson and anchor Colin Jost during "Weekend Update"
Photo:

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Pete Davidson is still writing the future of the decommissioned Staten Island ferry he purchased online with Colin Jost.

At the premiere of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in Brooklyn, New York Monday night, Davidson, 29, opened up about the boat he and his former Saturday Night Live colleague bought back in January 2022.

"I have no idea what's going on with that thing," Davidson, 29, told Entertainment Tonight while shaking his head. "Me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry. And we're figuring it out."

Asked if there was an after-party lined up on his Staten Island investment, Davidson replied, "Yeah, if it's not sunk!"

Davidson voices the character Mirage in the seventh installment in the Transformers live-action film series, which kicked off with Michael Bay's 2007 film of the same name.

"Hopefully it turns into a Transformer and gets the f--- out of there so I can stop paying for it!" Davidson said to ET at the event, held at the Kings Theatre.

He later called it a "windowless van of the sea," a term he previously used when referring to it on SNL's Weekend Update with Jost. "Yes, it's very exciting," Jost quipped sarcastically at the time. "We thought the whole thing through."

Pete Davidson attends Paramount's "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts" premiere

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The duo bought the boat for $280,000 after they joined a group of investors that placed the winning bid in an auction. Paul Italia, who owns The Stand comedy club, is also one of the investors.

"There is going to be a bar, there is going to be a nice restaurant and… the lower level, the big space is going to be an entertainment space and we're going to dock it in the city," Davidson told PEOPLE (The TV Show!) host Kay Adams in February of that year.

He jokingly added, "Or it could all go to s--- and I'll be doing lots and lots of gigs next year."

The retired Staten Island Ferry boat, the John F. Kennedy, is seen moored on February 2, 2022 in New York City. The boat was purchased by comedians Pete Davidson and Colin Jost and will reportedly be turned into an entertainment venue

Bobby Bank/GC Images

During PEOPLE's interview, Davidson quickly panned the camera outside from his apartment window to show off his purchase alongside several other boats.

"It's literally in my yard," Davidson explained.

"As a joke I took a picture and I was like, 'Lol. Wouldn't be funny if one of these was ours' then they texted me back and circled it and they were like, 'That's actually the one.' "

