Pete and Chasten Buttigieg Mourn the Death of Beloved Rescue Dog Truman: 'We Are Heartbroken'

“He brought such laughter and mischief to our lives amid all that swirled around us," the U.S. Transportation Secretary wrote

By
Published on June 3, 2023 02:24 PM
Chasten Buttigieg
Photo:

Chasten Buttigieg/Instagram

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg are mourning the loss of their beloved rescue dog Truman.

The U.S. Transportation Secretary shared the news of their pet's death on Twitter Friday, writing, "We are heartbroken to have had to say goodbye to Truman today after his many faithful years at our side."

“He brought such laughter and mischief to our lives amid all that swirled around us. We miss him already,” added Pete, 41, alongside photos of the canine companion.

Pete's husband also paid tribute to Truman, sharing an Instagram carousel filled with sweet moments with their pup.

“Truman filled our lives with endless amounts of chaos and love,” Chasten, 33, began. “His rescue was fraught, coming to South Bend on a truck full of dogs that were rescued from kill shelters.” 

“Multiple families gave up on him, but from the moment we met I knew there was a loving companion in there behind all of the fear and abandonment,” he continued.

Chasten then said that their rescue dog "loved knocking over the trash cans and filling his tummy with scraps of anything remotely close to food.”

“He wasn’t much of a cuddler, but the very rare boop on the nose reminded you that he did, indeed, love you,” continued Chasten — who shares 1-year-old twins with his husband.

He concluded his tribute, writing, “We will miss our sweet guy, who left this world surrounded by his family, and most importantly, after one last helping of ice cream.”

