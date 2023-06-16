Pete Buttigieg Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary of Wedding with Chasten: 'Feels Like We Were Just There'

Pete Buttigieg is celebrating his five-year wedding anniversary with a look back, sharing a photo of his ceremony with Chasten Buttigieg on Instagram Friday.

"Can it really be 5 years ago that we said 'I do'?" Buttigieg, 41, captioned the photo. "It feels like we were just there - but then it also feels like we’ve had a lifetime’s worth of adventures together since then. And we’re just getting started. Happy Anniversary @chasten.buttigieg and here’s to the road ahead!"

Buttigieg, the current secretary of transportation who ran for president in 2020, began dating Chasten, a former middle school teacher, in 2015 after they met on the dating app Hinge. They then got engaged in December 2017 at O'Hare International Airport, and later married in June 2018.

Years later, in August 2021, the couple announced that they became parents, with Pete revealing the news on social media at the time, sharing the statement, "For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We're overjoyed to share that we've become parents!"

One month later, Pete shared a black-and-white family photo of himself and Chasten each holding one of their swaddled newborn twins — a boy and a girl — while also revealing their names: Joseph "Gus" August and Penelope Rose.

Since then, the couple has offered occasional glimpses into their lives as parents, including sharing sweet photos from the twins' outdoor birthday party on Instagram in August 2022.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of the release of his book, I Have Something to Tell You—For Young Adults, 33-year-old Chasten said date nights are a little different these days, due to the couple's hectic schedules and busy family life: "The older the kids get, the more date night has turned into takeout and Netflix. Once you get them down and put up all the bath toys, you don't really want to put a suit on and go to an event. But Pete is really good about putting his phone down and flipping that switch."

Still, the relationship remains strong, with Chasten explaining how the transportation secretary provided feedback for his manuscript ahead of its publishing.

"He can either be strategic or he can be bolstering. He asks, 'What kind of feedback would you like?' And he's so good about sending encouraging messages," Chasten said of Pete.

