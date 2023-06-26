Peta Murgatroyd Shares Video of Her Labor as She Welcomes Baby Boy Rio: 'What a Wild Ride!'

Peta Murgatroyd is giving fans a look at her "wild ride" welcoming her son into the world.

On Monday, the new mom of two posted an Instagram video documenting the birth of her baby boy, Rio John Chmerkovskiy.

“💙 Happy Birthday Sweet Rio 💙,” Murgatroyd, 36, began her caption.

She wrote, “What a wild ride!!! With a midnight car race into the hospital not knowing if @maksimc will make it or not, to the many hours of laboring down Mr Rio until he was in the perfect place to push him out with 4 pushes… …he’s here and he’s HEAVEN ✨.”

The professional dancer then added: “There was a moment after the birth where I looked at my mum and said 'did you text dad?' …I welled up with tears as I realized I’d forgotten he was gone. It was a moment for me. I knew I felt his spirit there and I know he will be looking down and protecting all of us here.”

“Thank god @maksimc made it in time 🙏🏻 He drove from Napa Valley to West Hollywood in 4.5 hours LOL,” she continued. “Thank you for being on this journey with us XO.”

The video opened with Murgatroyd breathing deeply in the delivery room while holding onto the rails of her bed. Moments later, she was seen with a big smile on her face and her baby boy in her arms.

Looking up at her husband Maks Chmerkovskiy as he wiped the tears from his eyes, she then held up her newborn, gently kissing and placing her forehead against his.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 43, shared sweet selfies he captured with his wife and son. He smiled while caressing baby Rio with his little one’s hand wrapped around him.

More footage from the delivery room featured a happy Murgatroyd eating in bed as her baby slept in his crib. She then wheeled out of the hospital as Chmerkovskiy walked behind her with their son in a car seat.

Along with the parents smiling for a photo as they held up the carrier, the last moment of the video showed baby Rio sleeping soundly in the car.

The couple — who are already parents to son Shai, 6 — welcomed Rio on June 18.

Murgatroyd told PEOPLE of choosing a baby name, “We loved Rio, which we came upon at the last minute. It’s a perfect complement to our long surname! We also wanted something easy to say with Shai."

