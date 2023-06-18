Celebrity Parents Maks Chmerkovskiy Welcomes Second Baby with Peta Murgatroyd: 'Happy Father’s Day to Me!' The 'Dancing with the Stars' pros already share son Shai, 6 By Hannah Sacks and Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Instagram Twitter Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 18, 2023 08:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Maks Chmerkovskiy just got one awesome Father's Day gift. The Dancing with the Stars pro, 43, and wife Peta Murgatroyd welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, Chmerkovskiy announced in an Instagram post. "Happy Father’s Day to me!" he wrote in his caption, before adding a cheeky remark: "#MadeInPeta." In the comments section, Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd, 36, received love from some famous friends, including Emma Slater, who wrote, "OMG YESSSSSS!!!!!!!!! On Father’s Day!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," and Amanda Kloots, who said, "Wow what a day! What a gift!" The new addition joins the couple's older son, Shai, 6. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2: 'We're So Elated' Speaking with PEOPLE last month, Chmerkovskiy opened up about how special it is to give Shai a sibling after he and Murgatroyd dealt from fertility struggles. "He knew the story kept being that mommy has an egg, and then the egg broke. So finally, at this point, to tell him this egg didn't break, it's a very big moment for him and for us, seeing that baby come," he said. "Now there's kicking, the stomach is moving. Watching my 6-year-old taking in that moment is also very special." Jose Devillegas/Getty Last summer, Murgatroyd told PEOPLE about Shai's dedication to being a big brother during her journey through in-vitro fertilization, saying he is "just obsessed with me getting pregnant." "He is asking me every single day when the baby's going to be there," she said at the time. "I said, 'Give it a couple of weeks.' Counting down the days. He's going to be the best big brother, I know it." Murgatroyd said that Shai would often ask about having a sibling. "It was a lot some days," she admitted. "Very emotional because I didn't know what to tell him anymore. I told him the first two times, but I kept it vague. I didn't make it into this whole, 'Oh my God, we're having a baby,' thing. I just said, 'Be careful with Mummy's belly. She has a baby in there.' " "I guess that's been another really hard part of it because he sees other kids with siblings," Murgatroyd continued. She added: "And of course when [the pregnancy] goes, I kind of just stop saying it and he stops asking. I never told him I lost them or how. I just stopped saying it. And then for a while he stopped asking about it."