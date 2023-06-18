Maks Chmerkovskiy Welcomes Second Baby with Peta Murgatroyd: 'Happy Father’s Day to Me!'

Maks Chmerkovskiy just got one awesome Father's Day gift.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 43, and wife Peta Murgatroyd welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, Chmerkovskiy announced in an Instagram post.

"Happy Father’s Day to me!" he wrote in his caption, before adding a cheeky remark: "#MadeInPeta."

In the comments section, Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd, 36, received love from some famous friends, including Emma Slater, who wrote, "OMG YESSSSSS!!!!!!!!! On Father’s Day!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," and Amanda Kloots, who said, "Wow what a day! What a gift!"



The new addition joins the couple's older son, Shai, 6.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Speaking with PEOPLE last month, Chmerkovskiy opened up about how special it is to give Shai a sibling after he and Murgatroyd dealt from fertility struggles.



"He knew the story kept being that mommy has an egg, and then the egg broke. So finally, at this point, to tell him this egg didn't break, it's a very big moment for him and for us, seeing that baby come," he said. "Now there's kicking, the stomach is moving. Watching my 6-year-old taking in that moment is also very special."



Jose Devillegas/Getty

Last summer, Murgatroyd told PEOPLE about Shai's dedication to being a big brother during her journey through in-vitro fertilization, saying he is "just obsessed with me getting pregnant."

"He is asking me every single day when the baby's going to be there," she said at the time. "I said, 'Give it a couple of weeks.' Counting down the days. He's going to be the best big brother, I know it."



Murgatroyd said that Shai would often ask about having a sibling. "It was a lot some days," she admitted. "Very emotional because I didn't know what to tell him anymore. I told him the first two times, but I kept it vague. I didn't make it into this whole, 'Oh my God, we're having a baby,' thing. I just said, 'Be careful with Mummy's belly. She has a baby in there.' "



"I guess that's been another really hard part of it because he sees other kids with siblings," Murgatroyd continued.



She added: "And of course when [the pregnancy] goes, I kind of just stop saying it and he stops asking. I never told him I lost them or how. I just stopped saying it. And then for a while he stopped asking about it."