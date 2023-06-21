Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy are introducing their baby boy to the world.

On Sunday, June 18, at 2:06 p.m., the couple welcomed son Rio John Chmerkovskiy, the couple shares with PEOPLE exclusively, along with the first look at their newborn.

Baby Rio was born weighing 8 lbs., 6 oz. the Dancing with the Stars pro, 43, and new mom of two, 36, share.

“We loved Rio, which we came upon at the last minute. It’s a perfect complement to our long surname!" Murgatroyd tells PEOPLE. "We also wanted something easy to say with Shai."



Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy's son Rio John. courtesy Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy

The baby's middle name, John, is in honor of the dancing pro's late father, Derek John, who died in December 2022.

The couple first announced Rio's birth on Instagram Sunday, in celebration of Father's Day. "Happy Father’s Day to me!" he wrote in his caption, before adding a cheeky remark: "#MadeInPeta."

In the comments section, Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd received love from some famous friends, including Emma Slater, who wrote, "OMG YESSSSSS!!!!!!!!! On Father’s Day!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," and Amanda Kloots, who said, "Wow what a day! What a gift!"



Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Speaking with PEOPLE last month, Chmerkovskiy opened up about how special it is to give her 6-year-old a sibling after he and Murgatroyd dealt from fertility struggles.



"He knew the story kept being that mommy has an egg, and then the egg broke. So finally, at this point, to tell him this egg didn't break, it's a very big moment for him and for us, seeing that baby come," he said. "Now there's kicking, the stomach is moving. Watching my 6-year-old taking in that moment is also very special."

Last summer, Murgatroyd told PEOPLE about Shai's dedication to being a big brother during her journey through in-vitro fertilization, saying he is "just obsessed with me getting pregnant."

"He is asking me every single day when the baby's going to be there," she said at the time. "I said, 'Give it a couple of weeks.' Counting down the days. He's going to be the best big brother, I know it."

