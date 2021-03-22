Steven Yeun

Most Recent

Minari's Steven Yeun and Youn Yuh-jung, and Nomadland's Chloé Zhao Make History with 2021 Oscar Nominations

Minari's Steven Yeun and Youn Yuh-jung, and Nomadland's Chloé Zhao Make History with 2021 Oscar Nominations
The 93rd Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, April 25 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC
How The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun Went from Zombie Slayer to Oscar Contender in Minari

How The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun Went from Zombie Slayer to Oscar Contender in Minari
"One minute I was an unemployed actor and the next minute I'm getting a phone call telling me that I'm on the show," the actor tells PEOPLE of joining the AMC series
Minari Star Steven Yeun's Inspiring Career in Photos

Steven Yeun's Inspiring Career in Photos
From landing his first major role on the TV megahit The Walking Dead to earning an Oscar nod for Minari, Yeun's impressive résumé is only growing
The Walking Dead Alum Steven Yeun and Wife Joana Pak Welcome a Daughter — See Her Adorable First Photo!

The Walking Dead Alum Steven Yeun and Wife Joana Pak Welcome a Daughter
Joana Pak first revealed she was expecting in December with a bathroom-mirror selfie, pulling up her shirt to reveal her baby bump
Round Two! Second Child on the Way for The Walking Dead Alum Steven Yeun and Wife Joana Pak

Second Child on the Way for Steven Yeun and Wife Joana Pak
Steven Yeun and longtime love Joana Pak wed in December 2016 and welcomed their first child, son Jude, the following March
The Walking Dead Alum Steven Yeun and Wife Joana Pak Share First Photo of Newborn Son

The Walking Dead Alum Steven Yeun and Wife Joana Pak Share First Photo of Newborn Son
Steven Yeun and wife Joana Pak reportedly welcomed their first child together this month
Advertisement

More Steven Yeun

Walking Dead Alum Steven Yeun and Wife Joana Pak Welcome First Child — a Boy!

Walking Dead Alum Steven Yeun and Wife Joana Pak Welcome First Child — a Boy!
Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun and wife Joana Pak welcomed their first child together on March 17
See Photos from Walking Dead Star Steven Yeun's Ethereal, Yet Traditional, Hilltop Wedding

See Photos from Walking Dead Star Steven Yeun's Ethereal, Yet Traditional, Hilltop Wedding
The actor married his longtime love this past December
The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun Shows Off Wife Joana's Growing Baby Bump In Sweet Photos

The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun Shows Off Wife Joana's Growing Baby Bump In Sweet Photos
The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun Marries Girlfriend Joana Pak

The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun Marries Girlfriend Joana Pak
WATCH: That Was Fast! The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun Got a New Gig

That Was Fast! The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun Got a New Gig
The Walking Dead Stars Norman Reedus and Steven Yeun Help Car Crash Victims: Report

The Walking Dead Stars Norman Reedus and Steven Yeun Help Car Crash Victims: Report

See The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun Get Naked with Conan O'Brien (VIDEO)

Things quickly go awry when the zombie fighter and the late-night host undress for an afternoon together

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com