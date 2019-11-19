Dr. Dre

Most Recent

Dr. Dre Requests New Trial to Terminate Marriage with Nicole Young and Have Both Be Declared Legally Single

Dr. Dre Requests New Trial to Terminate Marriage with Nicole Young and Have Both Be Declared Legally Single
The exes' "marriage has irremediably broken down" and André "no longer desires to be married to [Nicole]," according to a filing obtained by PEOPLE
Dr. Dre Back in the Studio Just a Day After Release from Hospital for Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre Back in the Studio Just a Day After Release from Hospital for Brain Aneurysm
The music mogul is healing fast after he was taken to the ICU on Jan. 4 following a brain aneurysm
Dr. Dre Returns Home from the Hospital After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre Returns Home from the Hospital After Suffering Brain Aneurysm
The rapper was hospitalized at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center last week 
Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Nicole Young Says He 'Held a Gun to My Head' Twice as She Alleges Years of Abuse

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Nicole Young Says He 'Held a Gun to My Head' Twice, Alleges Years of Abuse
"Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome," she said in the court documents
Ice-T Says Dr. Dre Is 'Doing Good' After Suffering Brain Aneurysm: 'Hopefully He'll Be Home Soon'

Ice-T Says Dr. Dre Is 'Doing Good' After Suffering Brain Aneurysm: 'Hopefully He'll Be Home Soon'
The cause of his aneurysm is reportedly still a mystery
Dr. Dre to Pay Estranged Wife $2 Million in Spousal Support and Cover Her Expenses Through April

Dr. Dre to Pay Estranged Wife $2 Million in Spousal Support and Cover Her Expenses Through April
The court has also ordered Nicole to cover the cost of her own security expenses until April 14
Advertisement

More Dr. Dre

4 Suspects Arrested After Attempting to Burglarize Dr. Dre's Home While Rapper Hospitalized with Brain Aneurysm

4 Suspects Arrested After Attempting to Burglarize Dr. Dre's Home While Rapper Hospitalized with Aneurysm
Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Police Department was notified that a potential break-in was underway
Dr. Dre Says He's 'Doing Great' After Being Hospitalized and Will Be 'Back Home Soon'

Dr. Dre Says He's 'Doing Great' After Being Hospitalized and Will Be 'Back Home Soon'
"I will be out of the hospital and back home soon," the producer shared on Instagram Tuesday night
Dr. Dre in Intensive Care After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre in Intensive Care After Suffering Brain Aneurysm
Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Nicole Young Files Lawsuit Claiming She Co-Owns Trademark to His Name

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Nicole Young Files Lawsuit Claiming She Co-Owns Trademark to His Name
Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Nicole Young Is Seeking $2 Million in Temporary Spousal Support

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Nicole Young Is Seeking $2 Million in Temporary Spousal Support
Nicole Young Seeks to Challenge Prenup in Dr. Dre Divorce in Filed Request for Separate Trial

Nicole Young Seeks to Challenge Prenup in Dr. Dre Divorce in Filed Request for Separate Trial

Dr. Dre Says He and Ex Nicole Young Have a Prenup in His Response to Her Divorce Filing: Report

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young announced their split after 24 years of marriage in June

All Dr. Dre

Kanye West and Dr. Dre Join Forces for 'Jesus Is King Part II' Project: 'Coming Soon'

Kanye West and Dr. Dre Join Forces for 'Jesus Is King Part II' Project: 'Coming Soon'
Music // November 19, 2019
Wendy Williams Donates $15K to Dr. Dre Assault Accuser Dee Barnes to Avoid Homelessness

Wendy Williams Donates $15K to Dr. Dre Assault Accuser Dee Barnes to Avoid Homelessness
TV // April 19, 2019
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com