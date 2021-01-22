Doug Emhoff

Zooms with Family and Texts with Chasten Buttigieg: How Doug Emhoff Is Adjusting as the 1st Second Gentleman

Zooms with Family and Texts with Chasten Buttigieg: How Doug Emhoff Is Adjusting as the 1st Second Gentleman
"I am honored to be the first male spouse of an American president or vice president," Emhoff said in January. "But I'll always remember generations of women have served in this role before me"
Doug Emhoff Celebrates 'Darling' Daughter Ella's College Graduation: 'We Love You So Much'

Doug Emhoff Celebrates 'Darling' Daughter Ella's College Graduation: 'We Love You So Much'
Ella graduated from The New School's Parsons School of Design in New York City and has already launched a fashion career
Doug Emhoff Talks Masculinity with Filmmaker Justin Baldoni: 'You Don't Have to Talk Tough to Be Tough'

Doug Emhoff Talks Masculinity with Filmmaker Justin Baldoni: 'You Don't Have to Talk Tough to Be Tough'
"I'm always curious at men who have to thump their chest to show how big they are," the second gentleman says
Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris Celebrate First Passover at the White House

Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris Celebrate First Passover at the White House
"It's events like this one ... that keep us connected and remind us that we're not alone," the second gentleman said
Doug Emhoff on What He's Learned from His Classroom Day Job: 'It's Odd the Second Gentleman Is Their Teacher'

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff on What He’s Learned from His Classroom Day Job
Vice President Kamala Harris' husband recently began teaching a course at the Georgetown University Law Center
Doug Emhoff Makes Trip to Highlight Food Insecurity in First Outing as First-Ever Second Gentleman

Doug Emhoff Makes Trip to Highlight Food Insecurity in First Outing as First-Ever Second Gentleman
"Part of what I want to do in this role is figure out how I can help," he said Thursday
Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Lands Contract with IMG Models

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Lands Contract with IMG Models
The news comes days after Harvard grad and inaugural poet Amanda Gorman also signed with the prestigious modeling agency
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Receive Their Second COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Receive Their Second COVID-19 Vaccine Doses
"It really was painless," the vice president said
Doug Emhoff's Ex-Wife, Who Remains a Friend, Was 'So Excited' to Attend Biden-Harris Inauguration

Doug Emhoff's Ex-Wife, Who Remains a Friend, Was 'So Excited' to Attend Biden-Harris Inauguration
From a Blind Date to the White House: A Look at Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's Loving Relationship

From a Blind Date to the White House: A Look at Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's Loving Relationship
Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Recalls Googling Husband Doug Emhoff Before They Met on a Blind Date

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Recalls Googling Husband Doug Emhoff Before Their Blind Date
Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff Will Have 'Very Different Christmas' — But Say 'Love Remains the Same'

Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff Will Have 'Very Different Christmas' — But Say 'Love Remains the Same'

Get to Know Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff, America’s First ‘Second Gentleman’

The entertainment lawyer has been Vice President Harris' biggest supporter

