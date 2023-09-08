Person Critically Wounded After Shooting at Memphis Arena During Lil Baby Concert

The concert took place at the FedExForum, and police noted on Thursday night that "all have cleared the facility"

By
Published on September 8, 2023 01:15PM EDT
FedexForum Memphis Tennessee general view at night
Memphis' FedExForum. Photo:

 BHammond/Alamy

A Thursday shooting at a popular Memphis arena left one person hospitalized in "critical condition."

On Thursday night shortly before 10:30 p.m. local time, the Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 191 Beale Street — the location of the city's FedExForum, which was holding a Lil Baby concert as part of the rapper's It's Only Us Tour.

Police confirmed on social media later in the night that "one adult male shooting victim was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition."

"At this time, the identity of the shooter is unknown," Memphis police added Thursday night. "No other injuries were reported and all have cleared the facility."

A police spokesperson did not share additional comments on Friday with PEOPLE, noting that "all available information has been released." A FedExForum spokesperson confirmed in a statement Friday morning that the shooting took place at the venue. A rep for Lil Baby did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

"The incident is under investigation and we are fully cooperating with the Memphis Police Department," she added of the shooting, which took place at the home arena of the Memphis Grizzlies NBA team.

Lil Baby Crypto Arena Los Angeles 08 05 23
Lil Baby performs in August 2023 in Los Angeles.

Prince Williams/WireImage

Footage of the show from inside the arena shows the 28-year-old Grammy winner performing on stage as an apparent single gunshot could be heard seemingly in the crowd. While Baby continues rapping, he eventually walks to the opposite side of the stage and away from the commotion.

Additional footage from the moment shared to Twitter shows several people scrambling in what appears to be the venue's general admission floor following the noise, while others have uploaded images of a man being carried out on a stretcher. Complex notes that the concert ended early following the shooting.

Concert attendee Clarissa Johnson told local outlet WREG-TV that she "heard a pop" during the event. “I’m not sure what happened but I had a suite, so I told all my crew, ‘get down.’ So we evacuated," she said at the time. "Once we evacuated, did a head count. I’m still not sure what happened."

Another attendee told FOX13 that they "heard a big gunshot" which prompted the crowd to run as security rushed the performers off stage.

According to the FedExForum's website, attendees' bags larger than 4" x 6" x 1.5" must be "screened through X-ray machines in lieu of manual searches" when entering the arena.

"Small bags including wristlets and small clutches that are smaller than 4" x 6"x 1.5" will be allowed to enter through the express lanes and will be visually inspected," the website notes. "There are designated express lines for expedited entry into FedExForum for those choosing to forego carrying a bag."

Memphis native GloRilla, who opened the show, reacted to the shooting on Instagram Live, according to HipHopDX. “What the f---, cuz? These folks just got they gun in the f---ing arena, fool… insane,” she reportedly said. "... We’ve been on the tour this whole f---ing time and today they wanna f---ing shoot. There hasn’t been a shootout at not one of these shows.”

Lil Baby and the FedExForum have not addressed the shooting on social media as of Friday.

