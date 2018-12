Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sophie Simmons opens up about asking rock star dad, Gene Simmons, to write a song with her: “It would be such a shame to go our whole lives and never have written a song together.”

PEOPLE Now airs live, Monday through Friday, from the Meredith offices in New York City.

Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 12:00 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on People.com or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.