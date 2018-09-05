Lucy Hale On Teaming Up With St. Jude Children's Hospital & BFF Sarah Hyland

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and actress Lucy Hale is joining the movement as a St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Ambassador to end pediatric cancer once and for all. For more information, head to http://stjude.org/together.

