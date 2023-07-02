23 Epic July 4 Deals on the Best Products We've Tested in Our Lab — Starting at $10

Including home appliances, beauty tools, and summer fashion

Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces.

Published on July 2, 2023 09:00AM EDT

People Tested Round Up: Fashion, Home and Beauty
Fourth of July weekend is here, so the next few days are all about lounging by the pool, barbecuing in the backyard with family and friends, and taking advantage of the incredible holiday sales that are going on.

Not sure where to start when it comes to shopping for the best deals? We've rounded up products that have earned the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval after being tested by our experts for efficacy, resilience, ease of use, and more — and they’re all on sale right now. 

Below are 23 seasonal picks, including comfy flip-flops and cooling fans, in addition to home and beauty staples such as vacuum cleaners and curling irons from popular brands like Instant Pot, Conair, and Shark. And prices starting at just $10.

Amazon Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set Grey, Rayon Made from Bamboo

Amazon

Best PEOPLE Tested Home Deals

As we welcome warmer temperatures, staying comfortable while indoors can be a bit of a challenge, especially if you’re a hot sleeper. However, a set of bamboo cooling sheets and a pedestal fan could help remedy the situation. The Pelonis Stand Up Fan was selected as the best overall fan in our tests and the Bedsure Cooling Sheet Set was chosen as best budget when we tested cooling sheets.

The bed sheet set, which is 43 percent off right now, is made from a lightweight rayon fabric, so it’s soft and breathable and draws moisture away from your body while you snooze. And the fan oscillates up to 85 degrees and has 12 speeds that can cool off big areas, including your living room and bedroom. Plus, it has a remote control, so you can adjust the temperature from across the room.

Amazon Olay Regenerist Night Recovery Cream Face Moisturizer

Amazon

Best PEOPLE Tested Beauty Deals

Whether you’re hiking with your dog, swimming in the ocean, or just catching some rays, it's essential to protect your skin with sunscreen. And today at Amazon, our winner for best sports sunscreen is on sale for just $11. The Hawaiian Tropic Active Everyday Sunscreen is lightweight and non-greasy, and it combines SPF 50 sun protection with a breathable formula to prevent your pores from getting clogged.

Other beauty products that received top ratings from our testers are also marked down, including the Olay Regenerist Night Recovery Moisturizer and the She Loves 2-Piece Overnight Lip Mask.

Clarks Women's Breeze Sea Flip-Flop

Amazon

Best PEOPLE Tested Fashion Deals

Flip-flops and swimsuits are vacation must-haves, and right now, you can snag these Clarks sandals — the best overall in our flip-flop tests — for as little as $31. They have an adjustable strap for a custom fit and provide all-day comfort with shock-absorbing, cushioning foam on the soles that bounce back with every step.

Available in 57 colors and patterns, this flattering two-piece bathing suit is comfortable and stylish. It features a hook closure and a tie-neck halter top so you can adjust it to fit your body type while also getting support and shaping. Our testers confirmed that the fabric feels “thick, soft, and durable, with a nice amount of compression to keep everything in place.” Even better, it's on sale for up to 67 percent off! 

Whether you're looking to stock up on seasonal items or upgrade your cleaning devices, these PEOPLE Tested home finds, beauty products, clothing, and footwear are sure to deliver. Be sure to snag your favorites over the Fourth of July weekend before these discounts are gone.

Bedsure Cooling Sheets, $60 (Save 43%)

Bedsure 100% Viscose from Bamboo Sheets Set

People / Dera Burreson

Pelonis 16-Inch Oscillating Pedestal Stand-Up Fan, $62 (Save 23%)

fan
People/Rachel Marek

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $85 (Save 16%)

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker V5

People / Russell Kilgore

Clowood Plush Bamboo Cotton Beach Towel, $29 (Save 23%)

Clowood Plush Bamboo Cotton Beach Towel

People / Dera Burreson

Dlgpa Quick-Drying Water Shoes, $30 (Save 9%)

DLGJPA Women’s Quick-Drying Water Shoes

People / Monica Aguinaga

Hawaiian Tropic Everyday Active Lotion Sunscreen, $11 (Save 22%)

Hawaiian Tropic Everyday Active sitting upright in sand

People / Jhett Thompson

