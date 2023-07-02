Lifestyle 23 Epic July 4 Deals on the Best Products We've Tested in Our Lab — Starting at $10 Including home appliances, beauty tools, and summer fashion By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. In This Article View All In This Article Best PEOPLE Tested Home Deals Best PEOPLE Tested Beauty Deals Best PEOPLE Tested Fashion Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua Fourth of July weekend is here, so the next few days are all about lounging by the pool, barbecuing in the backyard with family and friends, and taking advantage of the incredible holiday sales that are going on. Not sure where to start when it comes to shopping for the best deals? We've rounded up products that have earned the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval after being tested by our experts for efficacy, resilience, ease of use, and more — and they're all on sale right now. Below are 23 seasonal picks, including comfy flip-flops and cooling fans, in addition to home and beauty staples such as vacuum cleaners and curling irons from popular brands like Instant Pot, Conair, and Shark. And prices starting at just $10. Amazon Best PEOPLE Tested Home Deals Analan Mini Pet Hair Remover, $16.99 (orig. $23.99) Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $84.38 (orig. $99.99) Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill, $139 (orig. $154.80) Pelonis 16-Inch Oscillating Pedestal Stand Up Fan, $61.74 (orig. $79.99) Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier, $159.99 (orig. $249.99) Shark Genius Pocket Steam Mop, $110.44 (orig. $129.99) Chef's Path Food Storage Containers, $29.69 (orig. $45.99) Innova Cordless Stick Vacuum, $149 (orig. $229) Bedsure Cooling Sheets, $59.99 (orig. $104.99) Clowood Plush Bamboo Cotton Beach Towel, $28.49 with coupon (orig. $38.99) Related: 95 Best July 4 Sales of 2023 to Shop Now As we welcome warmer temperatures, staying comfortable while indoors can be a bit of a challenge, especially if you’re a hot sleeper. However, a set of bamboo cooling sheets and a pedestal fan could help remedy the situation. The Pelonis Stand Up Fan was selected as the best overall fan in our tests and the Bedsure Cooling Sheet Set was chosen as best budget when we tested cooling sheets. The bed sheet set, which is 43 percent off right now, is made from a lightweight rayon fabric, so it’s soft and breathable and draws moisture away from your body while you snooze. And the fan oscillates up to 85 degrees and has 12 speeds that can cool off big areas, including your living room and bedroom. Plus, it has a remote control, so you can adjust the temperature from across the room. Amazon Best PEOPLE Tested Beauty Deals She Loves 2-Piece Overnight Lip Mask, $9.80 (orig. $18.99) Maybelline Lash Sensational Boosting Eyelash Serum, $10.98 (orig. $13.99) Flymiro Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror, $22.98 (orig. $39.99) Hawaiian Tropic Everyday Active Lotion Sunscreen, $10.97 (orig. $13.99) Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Facial Moisturizer, $15.21 (orig. $26.79) Conair Double Ceramic 1.5-Inch Curling Iron, $12 (orig. $21.99) Olay Regenerist Night Recovery Moisturizer, $24.11 (orig. $27.49) Whether you’re hiking with your dog, swimming in the ocean, or just catching some rays, it's essential to protect your skin with sunscreen. And today at Amazon, our winner for best sports sunscreen is on sale for just $11. The Hawaiian Tropic Active Everyday Sunscreen is lightweight and non-greasy, and it combines SPF 50 sun protection with a breathable formula to prevent your pores from getting clogged. Other beauty products that received top ratings from our testers are also marked down, including the Olay Regenerist Night Recovery Moisturizer and the She Loves 2-Piece Overnight Lip Mask. Amazon Best PEOPLE Tested Fashion Deals Dlgpa Quick-Drying Water Shoes, $29.99 (orig. $32.99) Clarks Breeze Sea Flip-Flop, $30.63–$35.08 (orig. $55) Tempt Me Two-Piece High-Waist Swimsuit, $11.99–$32.29 with coupon (orig. $35.99) Bali Lace 'N Smooth Shapewear, $23.31–$40 (orig. $60) Calvin Klein Seamless Wireless Triangle Bralette, $30.80 (orig. $44) Naturalizer Marianne Casual Slip-On Sneaker, $46.95–$80.48 (orig. $85) Flip-flops and swimsuits are vacation must-haves, and right now, you can snag these Clarks sandals — the best overall in our flip-flop tests — for as little as $31. They have an adjustable strap for a custom fit and provide all-day comfort with shock-absorbing, cushioning foam on the soles that bounce back with every step. Available in 57 colors and patterns, this flattering two-piece bathing suit is comfortable and stylish. It features a hook closure and a tie-neck halter top so you can adjust it to fit your body type while also getting support and shaping. Our testers confirmed that the fabric feels “thick, soft, and durable, with a nice amount of compression to keep everything in place.” Even better, it's on sale for up to 67 percent off! The 22 Best Places to Buy Swimsuits of 2023 Whether you're looking to stock up on seasonal items or upgrade your cleaning devices, these PEOPLE Tested home finds, beauty products, clothing, and footwear are sure to deliver. Be sure to snag your favorites over the Fourth of July weekend before these discounts are gone. 