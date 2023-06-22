At People StyleWatch our summer fashion strategy might surprise you: spend less time getting dressed and more soaking up the season. Our secret is to assemble a wardrobe of pieces that deliver endless outfit options (like the under $100 must-have featured in “One Dress, Five Summer Events”), plus plenty of on-trend accessories to keep things interesting.

We were thrilled to partner with Gap, a brand that's synonymous with classic, yet modern clothing that never goes out of style, as evidenced by its presence in my own closet (proud Gap cardmember over here!).

Our cover star, country singer and Yellowstone actress, Lainey Wilson, certainly knows a thing or two about establishing a signature look: She's almost never seen out without her wide-brim hat and bell-bottoms. Wilson, who describes her style as “country with a flair” — although “country with a flare” works just as well — nailed her cover shoot in her preferred pants featuring a mix of prints, textures and lengths curated by stylist Vanessa L. Powell. (Wilson said Powell “crushed it” with the selection.)

After posing for the camera, she talked to PEOPLE staff editor Brianne Tracy about everything from growing up in a Louisiana town of just 200 people to having her butt go viral on TikTok (yes, that really happened).

Speaking of going viral, don’t miss our interview with Gen Z style icon Emma Chamberlain where she shared the trend she’s most excited to try this summer and which one she’ll be avoiding (sorry, low-rise jeans).

Enjoy the issue!

Andrea



P.S. If you’re as obsessed with Wilson’s style as we are, here are some pieces that emulate her country cool vibe from Gap.

GAP outfit inspired by the PEOPLE StyleWatch cover.

Be the "bell" of it all this summer with pieces inspired by our country-cool cover, including a great hat (always an essential), flares with flair and a pretty but practical lace-trimmed tee.



Stylist Vanessa Powell, who gave our cover star her signature look with a summery twist, says she picked these pieces because "Gap does such a great job of covering your seasonal basics with an on-trend twist. The overall vibe of the cover is feminine and sweet yet relaxed and cool. It's stylish with attention to detail in the ruffles, yet laid back and breezy. This flowy ruffled top paired with these high-waisted flare jeans, and wide brim hat achieves just that. It's a formula that works well together, committing to a '70s style — but each piece works separately for a very different vibe."

Shop the look:

Ruffle Tank

Ruffle Sleeve Eyelet Shirt, $60; gap.com

Wide Brim Hat

Straw Sun Hat, $39; gap.com

Flare Pants

High Rise Patched '70s Flare Jeans with Washwell, $90; gap.com