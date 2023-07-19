PEOPLE's Products Worth the Hype in 2023!

01 of 27 E.L.F. Cosmetics Liquid Poreless Putty Primer elfcosmetics.com The liquid version of the brand’s wildly popular primer creates a smooth canvas so makeup looks freshly applied for hours. Buy it! $10; elfcosmetics.com

02 of 27 Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Glow Blush sephora.com True to its name, this powder blush has a superluxe feel that blends like a dream. Bonus: The finish has a touch of shimmer to create a filter-like effect. Buy it! $38; sephora.com

03 of 27 Love by Essie amazon.com Don’t let the ingredients — sustainably sourced cotton, sugarcane and corn — fool you: This 80 percent plant-based lacquer delivers a high-shine, long-lasting mani. Buy it! $12; amazon.com

04 of 27 Kinfield Bug Bite Remedy Relief Patches kinfield.com If you’re a mosquito magnet, these hydrocolloid stickers from a Shark Tank alum are your new BFF. The soothing, anti-itch ingredients work magic. Buy it! $16 for 30; kinfield.com

05 of 27 Kayali Yum Pistachio Gelato hudabeauty.com With notes of cotton candy, whipped cream and pistachio gelato, this sweet scent is so intoxicating that strangers will stop you to ask what you’re wearing. Buy it! $100; hudabeauty.com

06 of 27 Tarte Shape Tape Radiant Concealer ulta.com The original Shape Tape has been at the top of every makeup must-have list since its debut in 2016. Now the brand has a lightweight, brightening version that’s poised to be just as iconic. Buy it! $31; ulta.com

07 of 27 HigherDose Red Light Face Mask higherdose.com This TikTok favorite uses red-light therapy to improve skin’s tone and texture. Buy it! $349; higherdose.com

08 of 27 NuFace Trinity+ nuface.com Dermatologists and facialists swear by this facial-toning device, which smooths the look of wrinkles. Buy it! $395; nuface.com

09 of 27 Shark FlexStyle sephora.com Not only does it dry hair in a flash, but it has a range of attachments that make styling a breeze. Buy it! $299; sephora.com

10 of 27 Ooni Fyra Pizza Oven ooni.com This outdoor pizza oven is the backyard accessory of the summer. Fueled by wood pellets, the portable unit has enough blazing-hot power to bake perfectly crispy, bubbling pies in about a minute. Buy it! $349; ooni.com

11 of 27 Our Place Wonder Oven fromourplace.com The buzzy cookware brand’s first appliance gets high marks for style and substance. Using steam infusion, it can air-fry, bake, roast, reheat, broil and toast fast and evenly. And its compact size and chic design make it worthy of a spot on the counter. Buy it! $195; fromourplace.com

12 of 27 Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler hydroflask.com This insulated cup is an Internet favorite for a reason: It keeps drinks cold and ice frozen for hours, has a flexible straw and fits snugly in a cup holder. Buy it! $40 for 32 oz.; hydroflask.com

13 of 27 Atmos Vacuum Canisters fellowproducts.com The twist lid removes air inside the jar to keep coffee fresher longer. Buy it! $30 and up; fellowproducts.com

14 of 27 Ecologie by Danica Swedish Dish Towels ecologieliving.com Made from cotton and wood pulp, the thin, spongy squares are more durable and absorbent than paper towels. They soak up big spills, dry quickly and can be tossed in the dishwasher or washing machine. Buy it! $9; ecologieliving.com

15 of 27 Beast Health Blender thebeast.com TikTok users were bowled over by the personal blender’s sharp blades and minimalist look. The ridged jar helps create resistance so smoothies and sauces turn out lump-free. Buy it! $148; thebeast.com

16 of 27 Caraway Containers carawayhome.com Made of ceramic-coated glass with airtight lids, they’re oven- and microwave-safe. Buy it! $35 and up; carawayhome.com

17 of 27 Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker walmart.com After about 20 minutes of churning, it’s ready to dispense frozen — but not too frozen — homemade ice cream. The built-in dispensers hold toppings, while the warming cup keeps sauces ready for drizzling. Buy it! $136; walmart.com

18 of 27 Souper Cube Silcone Trays soupercubes.com Freeze food in portions (from 2 tablespoons to 2 cups) and then reheat as much as you want. Buy it! $18 and up; soupercubes.com

19 of 27 Hue Blue Low Dinner Bowls crateandbarrel.com The combination of a bowl and plate, “blates” are the latest dinnerware trend to go viral. Also known as pasta bowls, the wide, shallow vessels have ample room for holding a full meal but won’t spill as easily thanks to their raised edges. Buy it! $24 for 4; crateandbarrel.com

20 of 27 Bissell Little Green ProHeat Portable Carpet Cleaner bissell.com This compact and powerful spot cleaner works magic on soiled carpet and upholstery. Plus the attachments are perfect for stairs. Buy it! $134; bissell.com

21 of 27 StoveShelf stoveshelf.com The simplest idea that will change your kitchen: a magnetic shelf (available in three colors and lengths) that attaches to the top of your range for easier access to essentials. Buy it! $40 and up; stoveshelf.com

22 of 27 Aro goaro.com Curb your family’s screen addiction with this buzzy system that rewards time away from mindless scrolling. The box holds (and charges) up to four smartphones while an easy-to-use app sends reminders, tracks progress and allows users to set goals and compete against one another for the longest tech-free stretches. Buy it! Subscriptions starting at $18 per month (box included); goaro.com

23 of 27 Command Broom and Mop Grippers target.com These nifty holders will transform your cluttered cleaning cupboard or garage! Just press the handle of any broom, mop, rake or dustpan into the supersize clip and it snaps shut to keep tools organized and off the floor. And just like classic Command hooks, they can be easily removed without damaging your walls. Buy it! $14 for 2; target.com

24 of 27 Levity Washable Furniture levityhome.com The people behind Ruggable — the ingenious floor covering you can throw in the washer — now make equally functional furniture! Levity’s dining chairs, benches, loungers and ottomans feature removable, machine-washable upholstery that’s tidier and more stylish than a frumpy slipcover. (Shown here: the Scandinavian Lounge Chair in Jonathan Adler Malmo French Blue; $599) Buy it! $199 and up; levityhome.com

25 of 27 JisuLife Handheld Fan Life8 jisulife.com This viral pocket-size fan, flashlight and power bank in one is a music festival must. Buy it! $26; jisulife.com

26 of 27 Shibumi Shade shibumishade.com The Insta-famous wind-powered beach cover is lightweight and provides 150 sq. ft. of shade. Buy it! $270; shibumishade.com