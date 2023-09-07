PEOPLE's Best Books to Read in September 2023

01 of 03 Chenneville: A Novel of Murder, Loss, and Vengeance by Paulette Jiles This vibrant story will captivate you with its emotional complexity. When John Chenneville returns home from the Civil War, he learns that a ruthless killer has gotten away with the murder of his sister, her husband and their baby. As Chenneville chases this scoundrel across the frontier, master storyteller Jiles elegantly ropes in the reader’s heart. — Reviewed by Marion Winik Buy it: Amazon, Bookshop.org

02 of 03 Rogue by Mona Awad Being the fairest of them all isn't everything it's cracked up to be in this entrancing gothic novel about an adult daughter trying to figure out what part a mysterious, cult-like spa might have played in her mother's death. Surreal, scary and deeply moving—like all the best fairy tales. — Reviewed by Rosalind Faires