PEOPLE's Best Books to Read in September 2023

See the best books to cozy up with this month. Edited by Kate Tuttle

By Staff Author
Published on September 7, 2023 06:03PM EDT
The Best Books to Read in September 2023

A western tale of revenge, a twisted story about beauty, and a sweeping family epic — see PEOPLE's book picks!

01 of 03

Chenneville: A Novel of Murder, Loss, and Vengeance by Paulette Jiles

The Best Books to Read in September, Chenneville by Paulette Jiles

This vibrant story will captivate you with its emotional complexity. When John Chenneville returns home from the Civil War, he learns that a ruthless killer has gotten away with the murder of his sister, her husband and their baby. As Chenneville chases this scoundrel across the frontier, master storyteller Jiles elegantly ropes in the reader’s heart. — Reviewed by Marion Winik

Buy it: Amazon, Bookshop.org

02 of 03

Rogue by Mona Awad

The Best Books to Read in September, ROUGE by Mona Awad

Being the fairest of them all isn’t everything it’s cracked up to be in this entrancing gothic novel about an adult daughter trying to figure out what part a mysterious, cult-like spa might have played in her mother’s death. Surreal, scary and deeply moving—like all the best fairy tales. — Reviewed by Rosalind Faires

Buy it: Amazon, Bookshop.org

03 of 03

One Blood by Denene Millner

The Best Books to Read in September, One Blood by Denene Millner

As a young girl, Grace learned about babies from her midwife grandmother — and inherited from her the gift (or curse) of seeing the future. This powerful, deeply moving saga follows Grace and her descendants, women who share strength and sorrow. 

Buy it: Amazon, Bookshop.org

