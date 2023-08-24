'PEOPLE Puzzler' Is Back Soon — Here's When to Watch!

The game show features three contestants going head-to-head in answering crossword puzzles with hints from pop culture and other facts

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman
Published on August 24, 2023
Published on August 24, 2023 04:06PM EDT
Pop culture brainiacs, get excited — a new way to watch PEOPLE Puzzler is just around the corner.

The pop culture game show hosted by Leah Remini, which aired its first three seasons on the Game Show Network, will premiere a new season in syndication this September, Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury has announced.

The game show will air in 90 percent of markets across the country — on Fox affiliates including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, as well as on CBS, Sinclair Nexstar, Scripps, Hearst and other networks.

PEOPLE Puzzler Leah Remini
Game Show Network

The show — whose third season ranked No. 2 among Game Show Network offerings — asks three contestants to go head to head in answering crossword puzzles with hints from pop culture and other facts. At the end of three rounds, the player who's scored the most points moves on to the Fast Puzzle Bonus Round, where they have the opportunity to win $10,000.

“This hit game on GSN makes it a proven performer with over 300 episodes,” Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a joint statement.

“Having generated strong household ratings and adult 25-54 demos, and offering viewers a fan favorite with Leah as host, PEOPLE Puzzler has deservedly earned its place on stations’ fall schedules,” they added of the show, which has racked up 325 episodes during seasons 1–3.

Remini, who was nominated for a 2022 Daytime Emmy for hosting PEOPLE Puzzler, also serves as an executive producer alongside Rane Laymance, Scott St. John, Neal Konstantini and Rachel Feinberg.

PEOPLE Puzzler, which is produced by Dotdash Meredith and Start Entertainment, premieres in syndication on Sept. 11 (check local listings).

