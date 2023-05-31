8 Products the PEOPLE Shopping Team Picked Up in May to Prep for Summer, Starting at $9

PEOPLE Picks is a monthly roundup of products the people behind PEOPLE Shopping actually buy — and love.

The PEOPLE Shopping staff spends countless hours researching products, trying them out, scoping the best deals, vetting customer reviews, and sharing our findings. Naturally, we make a few purchases for ourselves along the way. As a relatively new member of the team, I wondered what my co-workers were buying for themselves — if I’d found a few gems for myself in the course of doing this work, they must have, too.

Our first installment of PEOPLE Picks offers finds in home, pets, beauty, and fashion. With spring in the rearview, it’s no surprise my fellow writers and editors had their carts set to summer. This month’s picks include storage bags for neatly putting heavy blankets away, a cold brew coffee maker to cut costs on a seasonal iced coffee habit, and a subtle bronzer for a sun-kissed look without the UV damage. And prices start at just $9.

PEOPLE Picks: What Our Staff Bought (and Loved) in May 2023

An elegant AirTag hack for a GPS dog collar

Buy It! Keepxyz Genuine Leather AirTag Holder with Ring Lock, $13.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

“One upside of the historic rainfall Los Angeles had is the lush growth on our hiking trails — the park I take my dog to has flowering plants that are taller than I am. It’s amazing, but it means I can’t always see him when he’s frolicking off-leash. After seeing another dog owner wandering around calling for their pet endlessly, I decided it was time to enable my dog with tracking technology. I ordered an Apple AirTag from Amazon that afternoon and this inexpensive leather holder designed for pet collars. It was easy to set up, and now I can see exactly where he is with the Find My app (it’s so exact, I can even tell if he’s sleeping on the bed or the couch when I’m away from home).” — Nicola Fumo, Commerce writer/editor

A collapsible lunchbox that’s perfect for picnics, too

Buy It! Stojo Collapsible Bowl 36-Ounce in Lilac, $24.98; amazon.com

“I always bring my lunch when I head into the office, but I don't enjoy carrying a bunch of storage containers. I came across this collapsible bowl from Stojo on Amazon and the concept of a bowl that completely flattens so it can easily fit inside my work bag caught my eye — and the bowl has now become one of my most prized possessions. It really takes up minimal space that I barely notice it in my bag, and it easily pops up in a 36-ounce (large!) bowl when it's in use. It handles hot and cold foods and, it's made from platinum food-grade silicone and recyclable plastic, so there are no BPAs, BPSs, phthalates, leads, or glues, according to the brand. Plus, cleaning the bowl is easy as it can be hand-washed or placed in a dishwasher. It's available in aesthetically-pleasing colors too, including aquamarine, sage green, and lilac, which is the hue I have.” — Jennifer Maldonado, Senior commerce editor

The perfect fitting pair of petite-friendly linen pants

Buy It! Quince 100% European Linen Wide Leg Pant in Driftwood, $39.90; quince.com

“I'm going to Greece this summer and felt like a breezy linen pant was a necessity. I originally purchased a pair from Target that were way too long on my short legs, so I took a shot with this wide-leg pair from Quince, and I’ve never had a pant fit so perfectly. I was supposed to save them for vacation, but couldn’t resist taking them for a test run (or five). Now, I can’t stop wearing them everywhere — I’ve worn them to dinner, a concert, the beach, and shopping. I picked the beige pair, which goes with everything, and I love how they’re more free-flowing than my typical jeans. I will be living in these pants all summer and can’t wait to pack them for my trip!” — Alex Warner, Commerce editor & strategist

Summer-ready bronzer for a steal

Buy It! Physicians Formula Matte Monoi Butter Bronzer, $10.69 (orig. $16.49); amazon.com

“With summer nearly here, I was on the hunt for a bronzer that would give me a tan, beachy glow, especially since I burn easily. After a quick trip to CVS, I decided to pick up this matte bronzer (that's also available at Amazon) for a steal. Unable to wait, I swiped it on in the car and I was instantly obsessed with the subtle but defining color it gave my face. Plus, the smell was irresistibly sweet and summery. I’ve been wearing it for weeks now on both natural makeup days and full glam occasions.” — Alyssa Grabinski, Celebrity commerce writer

A money-saving cold-brew coffee maker — just in time for iced coffee season

Buy It! Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Maker, 1-Quart, $21.99 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

“In an effort to avoid spending a ton of money on pricey iced coffee this summer, I bought Amazon’s best-selling cold brew coffee maker for under $30 (which is about how much a week’s worth of iced coffee would cost me otherwise). I’ve found the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker incredibly easy to use; I fill its interior mesh basket with the ground coffee of my choice, pour in filtered water, then let it marinate in the fridge overnight. In the morning, I wake up to a pitcher full of delicious cold brew! The process allows me to customize the flavorings and strength of my cold brew. I also hang on to whatever I don’t drink from the batch to drink throughout the week. I’ll either move the remaining coffee to another bottle or leave it in the pitcher and remove the coffee-filled filter to prevent the cold brew from becoming too strong. Another perk? The pitcher is dishwasher-safe!” — Clara McMahon, Amazon news and deals writer

The two-piece set worth buying again

Buy It! Anrabess Ribbed Knit Two-Piece Set in Apricot, $53.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

“I got this two-piece set for a recent vacation and immediately became obsessed with it. Shoppers and I agree that it makes us feel ‘put together.’ I bought the rust color for myself and the light apricot shade for my twin sister, and I'm already eyeing similar short-sleeve styles by the brand to wear on repeat this summer, including this new linen-blend outfit and this set that comes with a crop top and tapered pants.” — Lindsey Greenfeld, E-commerce editor

Cheap potting mix that works as well as high-end garden soil

Buy It! Miracle-Gro Potting Mix, $8.98; amazon.com

“I have more houseplants than I have space for — last year, I started giving away propagations via Craiglist (so far I've given away 33 plants!). It's a pretty low-cost hobby, especially since finding that Miracle-Gro Potting Mix, one the cheapest options around, works just as well as the fancier potting mixes I've tried. It's Amazon's best-selling garden soil, so clearly I'm not the only one who's caught on.” — Laura Gurfein, Editorial director

Clever blanket storage for winter bedding (and more)

Buy It! Wiselife Storage Bags 3-Pack, $19.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

“Every spring I do a deep cleaning of my entire house. This year, I wanted to better organize all the blankets I had hiding on the side of my couch. I finally bought a set of storage bags that I've had my eye on for a while, and they did not disappoint. It was surprising how many blankets I could fit in them: Two queen-size comforters, four throw blankets, and one precious handmade blanket are now neatly folded inside two bags. I used the third bag in the set to pack away the winter clothes in my closet.” — Toni Sutton, Entertainment commerce writer

