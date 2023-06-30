7 Things the PEOPLE Shopping Team Bought and Loved in June That Start at $10

We shop for a living — here’s what we bought for ourselves from Amazon, Gap, Cotton On, and more

By
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo

Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 30, 2023 09:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

PEOPLE Picks: June 2023 Tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

PEOPLE Picks is a monthly roundup of products the people behind PEOPLE Shopping actually buy — and love.

Welcome to the second edition of PEOPLE Picks, where the PEOPLE Shopping staff share the stuff they buy for themselves in the course of researching, testing, and writing about products. 

Last month, we were prepping for summer with storage for winter blankets, cold brew makers, and linen pants. This month, our minds — and shopping carts — turned to travel. Our writers and editors picked up beach bags, walkable vacation sandals, and a tank top that reminds one staffer of Below Deck. There’s also a recommendation for comfy summer undies and a special laundry detergent for activewear that actually makes a difference. This edition’s finds start at just $10, and almost everything is under $30. 

Keep scrolling to read (and shop) and keep an eye out for an upcoming Amazon Prime Day edition of PEOPLE Picks, where we’ll share the deals we’re getting in on during Amazon’s big summer blowout. 

PEOPLE Picks: What Our Staff Bought (and Loved) in June 2023

A remarkably spacious makeup bag 

Amazon Large Capacity Travel Cosmetic Bag Plaid Checkered Makeup Bag

Amazon

“I've been using the same makeup bag for a long time — too long. I finally decided to pick up a new one when I came across this checkered one on Amazon. It had plenty of compartments, it looked like it could fit a lot of products, and it zipped close for safe carrying. I’ve only had mine for a few days, but I can safely say that it’s everything I was looking for. It fits so much: I have over 52 things, including blushes, foundations, brushes, and more in mine. And the best part? It’s only $24.” — Alyssa Grabinski, Celebrity commerce writer 

Unofficial ‘Below Deck’ fan wear

Cotton On Baby Graphic Tank

Cotton On

“I've been binge-watching Below Deck for the past few months, so I couldn't resist buying this tank top from Cotton On. I got an XXS so that it fits short and cropped. It's been a mere two weeks since I've owned it, and I can't stop wearing it everywhere. I've worn it with my favorite breezy linen pants and JW Pei purse, with a hot pink satin skirt and white sneakers for a birthday party, and with jeans and a green and white striped button-down for an ice cream date. Since it's white with minimal graphics, it can truly go with so many outfit combos.” — Alex Warner, Commerce editor and strategist

High-rise undies that don’t ride up

GAP Organic Cotton Shorty

GAP

“I recently remembered that Gap is actually good, so right after I purged my underwear drawer of worn-out pairs, I used expiring Gap Cash to try out some new styles — particularly for sleeping. My favorite so far is the Organic Cotton Shorty, a super soft, super high-rise style that didn't ride up once in the middle of the night. Next time I need more sleep panties, I'm definitely taking advantage of the three-for-$18 deal on this style.” — Laura Gurfein, Commerce editorial director

An affordable beach bag fit for a pro

HOXIS Mesh Beach Tote

Amazon

“As a native New Jersian, I take summer ‘down the shore’ very seriously. I always come prepared with blankets, books, snacks, sunscreen, and practically everything else you could ever want at the beach. And this season, I was in need of a new carryall for my essentials. I purchased the best-selling Hoxis Mesh Beach Bag after seeing it pop up in PEOPLE stories, and it’s been a great beach companion so far. Its mesh material keeps sand at bay, while its sturdy, flexible fabric can carry a ton of stuff. Plus, it's equipped with an interior pocket where I can stow my phone or car keys for easy access. The fact that it’s under $20 is just a bonus!” — Clara McMahon, Amazon news and deals writer

Walkable vacation shoes

Amazon Nisolo Traditional Huaraches For Women - Designer

Amazon

“I'm going on vacation and wanted shoes that are comfortable enough to walk miles in, but are still stylish. I landed on these huaraches from Nisolo. The close-toed sandals are handwoven from supple leather that molds to your foot and come in seven shades. Amazon shoppers are just as impressed with the shoes. One five-star reviewer who is on their second pair said: "These sandals make anything look elegant, chic, and classic while feeling so comfortable." They're a little pricey at $138, but they'll only get better with age.” — Lindsey Greenfeld, Commerce editor

An investment in leggings longevity

Amazon WIN Activewear Laundry Detergent

Amazon

“With all the investment I've put into workout gear, I want to ensure everything stays pristine as long as possible. I started using Win's detergent specifically to wash my leggings and I can report it really makes a difference. It gets out all sweat odors, doesn't leave that filmy residue on your clothes, and maintains the integrity — and stretch — of all my leggings. Plus, you can wash your athletic gear with warm or hot water, versus typical detergents that require you to wash items in cold water.” — Euna Park, Lifestyle editor

The cutest portable table lamp

Amazon Touch Bedside Table Lamp

Amazon

“I won’t bore you by regaling my efforts at achieving attractive lighting in over a decade’s worth of rental units. I will simply share this portable, dimmable, attractive table lamp I found on Amazon (which is currently 30 percent off with a coupon). It charges with an included USB cord and then runs on battery power to illuminate wherever you are, with three levels of brightness. It doesn’t flicker, only weighs two pounds, and looks way more stylish than other lamps at this very reasonable price point.” — Nicola Fumo, Commerce writer/editor

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

July 4th Best Deals Overall Tout
95 Best July 4 Sales of 2023 to Shop Now
July 4: Target deals Tout
Target's July 4 Sale Has 190,000+ Deals — but These Are the Only 35 You Need to Know About
July 4: Lululemon Deals Tout
16 Lululemon Deals to Score While They’re on Sale This Fourth of July — Starting at $9
Related Articles
July 4: Target deals Tout
Target's July 4 Sale Has 190,000+ Deals — but These Are the Only 35 You Need to Know About
Amazon Prime Day Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds
These Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds Are ‘Better Than AirPods’ — and They’re on Sale for Just $50 Today at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Weweya Sandals Tout
These Best-Selling Cloud Slides That Amazon Shoppers Compare to Birkenstocks Are Up to 53% Off
July 4th Best Deals Overall Tout
95 Best July 4 Sales of 2023 to Shop Now
July 4: Amazon Outlet deals (Big roundup) Tout
The 40 Best Fourth of July Deals in Amazon’s Outlet, Where Prices Start at $6
July 4: Walmart Deals Tout
Walmart’s July 4 Sale Has Thousands of Deals, and Our Favorites Start at $8
Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Patio Furniture Tout
Patio Furniture Is Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now — Including Hammocks, Rocking Chairs, and Umbrellas
One-Off Deal: Bissell PowerFresh Vac Mop Tout
This Bissell Vacuum Cleaner and Steam Mop That ‘Saves’ Shoppers ‘Time and Stress’ Is on Sale at Amazon
July 4: Amazon Outdoor Furniture/Decor Roundup Tout
Amazon Just Dropped a Ton of Deals on Outdoor Furniture and Decor for the Fourth of July — Up to 63% Off
PO Franchise What People Readers Are Buying Right Now Tout
What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? Cleaning Tools, Cooling Products, and More Smart Amazon Finds
Amazon Prime Day Swimsuits Under $50 Tout
Amazon Is Filled with Swimsuits of Every Style on Sale for Under $50
Taylor Swift May 31, 2023 in New York City
Taylor Swift Put on Billowing Black Trousers for a Night Out with Gigi Hadid — and This $34 Pair Looks So Similar
Amazon Prime Day Outlet Outdoor Patio Furniture
Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Is Overflowing with Outdoor Furniture Deals That Start at Just $12
8 Epic Sales This Weekend at Spanx, BaubleBar, Summersalt, and Amazon Tout
8 Epic Sales This Weekend at Spanx, BaubleBar, Summersalt, and Amazon
Cariuma Peanuts Collab Sneaker Launch Tout
These Comfy Sneakers with ‘Peanuts’ Characters Keep Selling Out — but We Have Early Access to the Latest Styles
One-Off Deal: Cleaning Gadget Tout
Amazon Shoppers Call This Tile Scrubber a ‘Back Saver,’ and It’s Just $23 Today