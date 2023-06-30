Lifestyle 7 Things the PEOPLE Shopping Team Bought and Loved in June That Start at $10 We shop for a living — here’s what we bought for ourselves from Amazon, Gap, Cotton On, and more By Nicola Fumo Nicola Fumo Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 30, 2023 09:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington PEOPLE Picks is a monthly roundup of products the people behind PEOPLE Shopping actually buy — and love. Welcome to the second edition of PEOPLE Picks, where the PEOPLE Shopping staff share the stuff they buy for themselves in the course of researching, testing, and writing about products. Last month, we were prepping for summer with storage for winter blankets, cold brew makers, and linen pants. This month, our minds — and shopping carts — turned to travel. Our writers and editors picked up beach bags, walkable vacation sandals, and a tank top that reminds one staffer of Below Deck. There’s also a recommendation for comfy summer undies and a special laundry detergent for activewear that actually makes a difference. This edition’s finds start at just $10, and almost everything is under $30. Keep scrolling to read (and shop) and keep an eye out for an upcoming Amazon Prime Day edition of PEOPLE Picks, where we’ll share the deals we’re getting in on during Amazon’s big summer blowout. PEOPLE Picks: What Our Staff Bought (and Loved) in June 2023 Big makeup bag: Cessfle Large Capacity Makeup Bag in Brown, $20.38 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com Below Deck homage: Cotton On Baby Graphic Tank, $24.99; cottonon.com Ultra-comfy undies: Gap Organic Cotton Shorty, $9.99 (orig. $14.50); gap.com Under-$20 beach bag: Hoxis Mesh Beach Bag, $16.90; amazon.com Walkable sandals: Nisolo Woven Leather Huaraches, $138; amazon.com Activewear longevity: Win Activewear Laundry Detergent 32-Ounce, $14.95; amazon.com Cute portable lamp: Donpow Dimmable Mushroom Lamp, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? Cleaning Tools, Cooling Products, and More Smart Amazon Finds A remarkably spacious makeup bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 $20 “I've been using the same makeup bag for a long time — too long. I finally decided to pick up a new one when I came across this checkered one on Amazon. It had plenty of compartments, it looked like it could fit a lot of products, and it zipped close for safe carrying. I’ve only had mine for a few days, but I can safely say that it’s everything I was looking for. It fits so much: I have over 52 things, including blushes, foundations, brushes, and more in mine. And the best part? It’s only $24.” — Alyssa Grabinski, Celebrity commerce writer Unofficial ‘Below Deck’ fan wear Cotton On Buy on Cottonon.com $25 “I've been binge-watching Below Deck for the past few months, so I couldn't resist buying this tank top from Cotton On. I got an XXS so that it fits short and cropped. It's been a mere two weeks since I've owned it, and I can't stop wearing it everywhere. I've worn it with my favorite breezy linen pants and JW Pei purse, with a hot pink satin skirt and white sneakers for a birthday party, and with jeans and a green and white striped button-down for an ice cream date. Since it's white with minimal graphics, it can truly go with so many outfit combos.” — Alex Warner, Commerce editor and strategist High-rise undies that don’t ride up GAP Buy on Gap.com $14 $10 “I recently remembered that Gap is actually good, so right after I purged my underwear drawer of worn-out pairs, I used expiring Gap Cash to try out some new styles — particularly for sleeping. My favorite so far is the Organic Cotton Shorty, a super soft, super high-rise style that didn't ride up once in the middle of the night. Next time I need more sleep panties, I'm definitely taking advantage of the three-for-$18 deal on this style.” — Laura Gurfein, Commerce editorial director An affordable beach bag fit for a pro Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 “As a native New Jersian, I take summer ‘down the shore’ very seriously. I always come prepared with blankets, books, snacks, sunscreen, and practically everything else you could ever want at the beach. And this season, I was in need of a new carryall for my essentials. I purchased the best-selling Hoxis Mesh Beach Bag after seeing it pop up in PEOPLE stories, and it’s been a great beach companion so far. Its mesh material keeps sand at bay, while its sturdy, flexible fabric can carry a ton of stuff. Plus, it's equipped with an interior pocket where I can stow my phone or car keys for easy access. The fact that it’s under $20 is just a bonus!” — Clara McMahon, Amazon news and deals writer The 18 Best Swimsuits for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Walkable vacation shoes Amazon Buy on Amazon $138 “I'm going on vacation and wanted shoes that are comfortable enough to walk miles in, but are still stylish. I landed on these huaraches from Nisolo. The close-toed sandals are handwoven from supple leather that molds to your foot and come in seven shades. Amazon shoppers are just as impressed with the shoes. One five-star reviewer who is on their second pair said: "These sandals make anything look elegant, chic, and classic while feeling so comfortable." They're a little pricey at $138, but they'll only get better with age.” — Lindsey Greenfeld, Commerce editor An investment in leggings longevity Amazon Buy on Amazon $15 “With all the investment I've put into workout gear, I want to ensure everything stays pristine as long as possible. I started using Win's detergent specifically to wash my leggings and I can report it really makes a difference. It gets out all sweat odors, doesn't leave that filmy residue on your clothes, and maintains the integrity — and stretch — of all my leggings. Plus, you can wash your athletic gear with warm or hot water, versus typical detergents that require you to wash items in cold water.” — Euna Park, Lifestyle editor The cutest portable table lamp Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $28 “I won’t bore you by regaling my efforts at achieving attractive lighting in over a decade’s worth of rental units. I will simply share this portable, dimmable, attractive table lamp I found on Amazon (which is currently 30 percent off with a coupon). It charges with an included USB cord and then runs on battery power to illuminate wherever you are, with three levels of brightness. It doesn’t flicker, only weighs two pounds, and looks way more stylish than other lamps at this very reasonable price point.” — Nicola Fumo, Commerce writer/editor Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping 95 Best July 4 Sales of 2023 to Shop Now Target's July 4 Sale Has 190,000+ Deals — but These Are the Only 35 You Need to Know About 16 Lululemon Deals to Score While They’re on Sale This Fourth of July — Starting at $9