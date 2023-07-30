What PEOPLE Shopping Experts Bought in July, Including Portable Fans, Beach Pillows, and Grilling Tools

PEOPLE Picks is a monthly roundup of products the people behind PEOPLE Shopping actually buy — and love.

July has come to a close, and what a month it’s been: Fourth of July celebrations, Barbie movie madness, coastal waters hitting “hot tub” temperatures. And, like it or not, we’ve still got August to trudge through before any glimmer of relief surfaces in September (let’s be honest — October).

Might as well make the most of it, which is what the PEOPLE Shopping team’s purchasing habits this month reflect. In July, our writers and editors picked up gear for the beach, for grilling, and for sleeping through non-stop air conditioner hum. We even discovered a portable speaker that stands up to extreme heat and pool splashes (our writer actually threw it in the deep end and “watched it pop back up to the surface, still crooning our favorite songs”).

We sort through innumerable products every month to bring you the best of what’s new, notable, and on sale. Here’s some of what we chose for ourselves in July.

Bronax Pillow Slippers

Amazon

“My feet hate me, so I have to appease them with comfy shoes. I had been looking for a pair of cushioned house shoes and grabbed these slide sandals during Prime Day. I love them: They provide ample support, are easy to slide on and off, and don't get dirty easily (but are easy to clean when they do). These have become my go-to house slippers, as well as shoes I throw on to let the dog out, run downstairs to grab a package, and do any other quick errand.” — Madison Yauger, senior commerce writer

Loop Quiet Ear Plugs

Amazon

“I recently moved back to New York City from Los Angeles, and one of the things I forgot about the city is how loud it is. These surprisingly stylish earbuds have been key for getting sound sleep, especially with an air conditioner and a fan whirring all night (not to mention my boyfriend’s snoring). I checked my sleep tracker, the Oura Ring, after my first night with the Loop earbuds in, and it was hilarious to see the data of how much better I slept: Less movement, fewer wake-ups, and better rest overall. Not bad for $25!” — Nicola Fumo, commerce writer/editor

Balast Inflatable Beach Pillow

Amazon

“To say I'm obsessed with this beach pillow would be the understatement of the summer. My sister-in-law gave this inflatable pillow to me as a gift and I thought I'd use it once or twice, but now it is my beach staple, and I've used it every weekend this summer. I seriously cannot relax without it. Instead of wadding up an extra shirt or towel under my head, I use this perfectly inflated pillow (with an attached sandbag that keeps it in place) for my beach naps and tanning sessions.” — Erin Johnson, senior commerce editor

Cuisinart CGS-W13 Wooden Handle Grilling Tool Set

Amazon

“I love grilling, and I use my propane BBQ at least once a week. Every summer, I buy a new grilling set, and I couldn't wait for Prime Day to roll out in hopes of finding the perfect one at a great price. This Cuisinart stainless steel set has everything I need, including a spatula, cleaning brush, tongs, and four stainless steel skewers. I love that most of the utensils have leather ties, so I can neatly hang them on the side of my BBQ. The carrying case is also great for camping.” — Toni Sutton, commerce writer

Bose SoundLink Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon

“What's summer without a booming speaker to blast your favorite beach tunes (and a waterproof one, at that)? I was recently gifted this Bose speaker and have been over the moon about its superior sound and extra-protected technology, especially during hot summer days at the pool. I don't have to think twice about where I put it because it's waterproof and submersible — seriously, we threw it into the deep end of the pool and watched it pop back up to the surface, still crooning our favorite songs.” — Alyssa Brascia, commerce writer

TheraIce Headache Relief Cap

Amazon

“I suffer from bad migraines and headaches from TMJ, and this cap has been a total game-changer for how I feel. This cap sits in the freezer, and then I place it on when I feel a migraine come on. I am instantly relieved from the pain. I've even been using this before a migraine will come on to help reduce an attack.” — Dwyer Frame, SVP, commerce

Olivia Garden Ceramic and Ion Round Thermal Hair Brush

Amazon

“I had been looking to replace a round brush I've had for a few years and happened upon this Olivia Garden one thanks to TikTok. It has a ceramic-coated barrel that heats up quickly and retains heat well, which means I can get through my blowout faster and steer clear of damaging my hair. The bristles were also far sturdier than the other brush I had. Plus, the retractable pick at the end is great for sectioning my hair. I liked it so much that I bought a second one with a smaller barrel size for days when I want tighter waves.” — Euna Park, lifestyle editor

Jisulife Mini Pocket Fan with Flashlight

Amazon

“While I thoroughly enjoy spending as much time as possible outside in the summer, it gets, well, super hot. I finally decided to invest in a portable fan, and it's been worth every penny. This little device folds up, so it's truly compact and doesn't take up much space in my purse. I've taken it with me to concerts, parks, and out on walks. Plus, it pulls triple duty: Along with keeping me cool, it works as a flashlight and has the ability to charge a phone. It's small but mighty, and It's been one of the best purchases I've made this summer.” — Jennifer Maldonado, senior commerce editor

Big Night Dinner Party Candle

Big Night

“I recently moved and was struggling to find ways to make my new apartment feel like my personal oasis amid a jungle of cardboard boxes and unfolded laundry. I received the Dinner Party candle by Big Night as a gift and was instantly enchanted by its earthy scent. The standout notes to me are spicy arugula, fresh lemongrass, and warm amber, which create a homey fragrance that’s impressive but not overpowering. The style of the olive-colored glass and the ambient warm glow of the lighted candle are just bonuses!” — Clara McMahon, Amazon commerce writer

