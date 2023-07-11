What PEOPLE Shopping Experts Are Buying from Amazon Prime Day, Including Sandals, Sheet Sets, and Air Purifiers

Amazon Prime Day is here and there are a dizzying number of deals across every category on the site. Where to begin? Where to end?

For inspo, we asked PEOPLE writers and editors what they’ll be treating themselves to during the two-day sale event before it ends on July 12. Some staffers will be re-upping on favorites at a discount, while others are finally picking up that gadget they had an eye on. Our picks run from practical (like packs of sanitizing wipes from Jessica Alba’s The Honest Co.) to pretty (including a pair of Hailey Bieber-designed sunglasses for 63 percent off).

Keep scrolling to shop our picks from Amazon Prime Day before these deals are up.

PEOPLE Picks: Amazon Prime Day Deals

Mellani King Size Sheet Set, $34

“My husband and I had been searching for sheets that are soft, don't wrinkle, and aren’t too heavy since he’s a hot sleeper and tends to sweat at night. After reading the reviews, I bought two sets of these Amazon sheets and they are now the only ones we sleep on. I liked them so much that I even bought a set for each of my three kids. They never wrinkle like other expensive sheets I’ve bought, and we’ve had them for over two years now with no issues of ripping, stretching, or fading. They fit our king-sized mattress perfectly and stay put around the corners of the bed. They’re much cozier and softer than sheets we’ve owned that are triple the cost, but still keep us cool even during the summer. I’m definitely grabbing a couple of sets for my whole family while they’re on sale.” — Lauren Fischer, Partnerships editor

Sunzel Biker Shorts with Pockets, $24

“This has been the year of cozy for me. I've been bulking up my athleisure lineup with comfy leggings and their shorter sibling, bike shorts. I'm so happy that combining sporty and business-casual styles is on trend right now because one of the easiest outfits is a pair of bike shorts and a button-down top or blazer. Other than being extremely comfortable, they're my secret weapon under skirts and dresses to avoid chafing. I just ordered these in tan and black but on Prime Day I'll probably end up purchasing them in more colors.” — Ali Faccenda, Partnerships commerce writer

Clorox Smart Medium Room Air Purifier, $100

“This air purifier arrived at my house just days before we had that terrible air quality in Chicago and I can't believe we didn't have it sooner. It was amazing to watch the air quality numbers tick up and my house get visibly less smoggy as the purifier did its thing. We now treat it almost like a game, watching the numbers go down while my husband makes bacon and back up again as the purifier works. I'll get another one for my kids' rooms and stock up on filters while they're on sale.” — Alex Apatoff, Executive editor, digital

The Honest Company Sanitizing Alcohol Wipes 3-Pack, $12

“These last few years have exacerbated my ick for high-touch areas, but ever since I happened upon these unscented wipes (when I was looking for non-toxic sanitizers sometime in 2020), I have them on hand at all times. I wipe down plane seats, shopping carts, and all the handles in my communal laundry room. (Yes, that's me, I am that person.) This Prime Day, I plan to max out my virtual cart with them — they're that good at cleaning without leaving my hands feeling dry or sticky.” — Jackie Fields, Deputy beauty director

Teva Flatform Sandal, Starting at $43

“I’ve never been a big fan of sandals. Sneakers and heels are my go-to, which, as you can imagine, are terribly unrealistic during hot, city summers. But I reluctantly broke away from my ingrained shoe ways when I was gifted a pair of Teva sandals — and though my exact pair isn't on sale, this strikingly similar Flatform Universal Sandal is — and you can score them during Prime Day. As a shorter person, I’m continuously drawn to the comfortable, yet elevated style of these platform sandals for not only their trendy and height-boosting design, but their comfort, as well. These are the casual summer shoes I’ve been looking for!” — Alyssa Brascia, Commerce writer

Yethious Rose and Sandalwood Essential Oil Set, $9

“I love scented candles but the habit can get expensive. Essential oils and a diffuser make my space smell incredible for way less and without needing to monitor a flame. I like rich, musky scents with a touch of sweetness, which I achieve with a DIY blend of sandalwood and rose oils.” — Nicola Fumo, Commerce writer/editor

Vogue Eyewear Hailey Bieber Vo5445s Cat Eye Sunglasses, $38

“If there's anyone I trust to know good sunglasses, it's Hailey Bieber — both from her standout street style and her paparazzi-dodging experience. I love these frames from her Vogue Eyewear collection for being on trend (thanks to the geometric cat eye) but flattering to nearly all face shapes (so you'll still be able to wear them next year).” — Alex Apatoff, Executive editor, digital

Bissel Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $86

“After hearing so many great things about this Bissell vacuum from so many people (including PEOPLE home editor, Mackenzie Schmidt), I put it at the top of my holiday wish. Sadly, no one got it for me (maybe they thought I was joking by asking for a vacuum?). Instead of waiting for the next holiday season to roll around (and my family to start taking my house-cleaning desires seriously), I'm going to buy it for myself on Prime Day. I'm so excited to finally own one that I'm actually looking forward to my kids spilling something on the couch.” — Andrea Lavinthal, Editorial director, style and beauty

Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB, $90

“In the past few weeks, I’ve found myself on BookTok, or the book side of TikTok, and I’m absolutely loving it. The only thing I’m not loving? Having to make a run to the nearest Target, Barnes & Noble, or bookstore for a new book every two days. So after seeing video after video about Kindles, I’ve decided it’s finally time to solve my problem once and for all by picking up the Kindle Paperweight. With over 28,000 perfect ratings, the 8GB device is waterproof, has adjustable lighting, and looks compact enough to fit into my purse or pool bag. I also plan on starting a free trial of Kindle Unlimited, which provides readers with access to books, audiobooks, and magazines, too. Happy reading!” — Alyssa Grabinski, Celebrity commerce writer

