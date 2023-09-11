A Calif. Mom Reported Her Daughter's Boyfriend for Statutory Rape. She Was Brutally Murdered Soon After

Joanne Witt's murder is the focus of tonight's episode of "People Magazine Investigates"

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta is a Staff Writer on the Crime team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at Daily Voice and doNYC and is a Mercy College graduate.
Published on September 11, 2023 09:38AM EDT
Joanne Witt, In the "forbidden love" case, Steven Colver blamed then-14-year-old Tyler for stabbing Joanne Witt
Joanne Witt. Photo:

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

On June 15, 2009, Joanne Witt was found with at least 20 stab wounds inside her El Dorado Hills, Calif., home. The bloody crime scene was profoundly disturbing to investigators — but what they would come to learn later was even more so. 

Prior to her murder, Joanne, 47, had reported that her 14-year-old daughter had been the victim of statutory rape by her 19-year-old boyfriend, Steven Colver. While no charges had been filed, authorities later suspected Joanne's daughter, Tylar Witt, along with Steven had plotted to kill Joanne so that Steven wouldn't be charged.

According to ABC News and CBS News, court documents state the two teens met five months prior to the murder at a local coffee shop and quickly developed a relationship that turned sexual. Tylar convinced her mother to let Steven stay in their home. The two began using drugs together, including marijuana, cocaine and ecstasy.

When she learned what was going on, Joanne began to disapprove of the relationship. She chose to go to the police after discovering a journal — something that would become a key piece of evidence after she was murdered.

The case is the focus of tonight’s episode of People Magazine Investigates, titled “Star Crossed Lovers.” The episode airs on Investigation Discovery (ID) at 9/8c and streams on Max. (An exclusive clip is shown below.)

In the clip, El Dorado County Sheriff Jeff Leikauf recounts how the investigation led him to San Francisco during a manhunt for Tylar and Steven. The pair was not at the home when Joanne’s body was found, but Steven’s car — which authorities had put out an all points bulletin for — was at an impound lot in San Francisco.

These undated pictures provided by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office show Steven Paul Colver, left, and Tylar Marie Witt. Authorities have arrested Witt and Colver in the alleged murder of Tylar's mother, Joanne Witt of El Dorado Hills, Calif.
Steven Colver (left) and Tylar Witt.

AP/El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

“Myself and detective Lansing were headed down to San Francisco to work with our other detectives involved in the investigation of getting that vehicle secured and locked down so we could process that as well,” the sheriff says in the clip. 

A search of the car would yield alarming evidence.

People Magazine Investigates: Star Crossed Lovers airs on ID and streams on Max tonight at 9/8c.

