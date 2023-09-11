A Calif. Mom Reported Her Daughter's Boyfriend for Statutory Rape. She Was Brutally Murdered Soon After

On June 15, 2009, Joanne Witt was found with at least 20 stab wounds inside her El Dorado Hills, Calif., home. The bloody crime scene was profoundly disturbing to investigators — but what they would come to learn later was even more so.

Prior to her murder, Joanne, 47, had reported that her 14-year-old daughter had been the victim of statutory rape by her 19-year-old boyfriend, Steven Colver. While no charges had been filed, authorities later suspected Joanne's daughter, Tylar Witt, along with Steven had plotted to kill Joanne so that Steven wouldn't be charged.

According to ABC News and CBS News, court documents state the two teens met five months prior to the murder at a local coffee shop and quickly developed a relationship that turned sexual. Tylar convinced her mother to let Steven stay in their home. The two began using drugs together, including marijuana, cocaine and ecstasy.

When she learned what was going on, Joanne began to disapprove of the relationship. She chose to go to the police after discovering a journal — something that would become a key piece of evidence after she was murdered.

In the clip, El Dorado County Sheriff Jeff Leikauf recounts how the investigation led him to San Francisco during a manhunt for Tylar and Steven. The pair was not at the home when Joanne’s body was found, but Steven’s car — which authorities had put out an all points bulletin for — was at an impound lot in San Francisco.

Steven Colver (left) and Tylar Witt. AP/El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

“Myself and detective Lansing were headed down to San Francisco to work with our other detectives involved in the investigation of getting that vehicle secured and locked down so we could process that as well,” the sheriff says in the clip.

A search of the car would yield alarming evidence.

