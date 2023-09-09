After Mom Is Found Fatally Stabbed, Teen Daughter and Boyfriend Point Fingers at Each Other

Monday's episode of "People Magazine Investigates" focuses on the case of a teenage couple and the girl's slain mother

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta Headshot
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta is a Staff Writer on the Crime team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at Daily Voice and doNYC and is a Mercy College graduate.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2023 11:48AM EDT
Joanne Witt, In the "forbidden love" case, Steven Colver blamed then-14-year-old Tyler for stabbing Joanne Witt
Joanne Witt. Photo:

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

On June 15, 2009, Joanne Witt was found stabbed to death in her California home. Sheriff’s deputies in El Dorado Hills discovered her body in bed, covered by a blanket and lying on blood-soaked sheets. Witt had reportedly been stabbed at least 20 times.

As a murder investigation ensued, authorities learned the woman was living with her 14-year-old daughter, Tylar Witt, and the girl's boyfriend, 19-year-old Steven Colver. But the teens were nowhere to be found when the grim discovery was made.

A manhunt was launched in search of the teenage couple, but was there enough evidence to determine whether they were capable of murder?

This case is the focus of the Monday, Sept. 11 episode of People Magazine Investigates, titled “Star Crossed Lovers.” The episode airs on Investigation Discovery (ID) at 9/8c and streams on Max.

(An exclusive clip is shown below.)

According to past reporting by PEOPLE, Joanne was murdered after she complained to police that Colver had committed statutory rape. 

The 47-year-old mother opposed the four-month long relationship — which she had initially been told was just a friendship — after learning it had become sexual.

Things shifted once Tylar and Steven began using drugs together, including marijuana, cocaine and ecstasy, the documents state, per the outlet.

These undated pictures provided by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office show Steven Paul Colver, left, and Tylar Marie Witt. Authorities have arrested Witt and Colver in the alleged murder of Tylar's mother, Joanne Witt of El Dorado Hills, Calif.
Steven Colver (left) and Tylar Witt.

AP/El Dorado County Sheriff's Office


“[Joanne] wanted [Steven] away from her daughter,” prosecutor Lisette Suder told CBS News. “But they couldn't stand the thought of not being together.”

Tylar claimed Steven had a significant influence on her. 

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"He told me that he loved me and I realized that I felt the same way about him," Witt said, per ABC News. "If he told me to jump off a bridge, I would have done it."

The young lovers fled and were eventually taken into custody days later. However, they blamed each other for Joanne's death, leaving investigators with more questions than answers.

People Magazine Investigates: Star Crossed Lovers airs on Investigation Discovery (ID) and streams on Max Monday, Sept. 11 at 9/8c.

Related Articles
Influencer Mom Ruby Franke's Arrest for Child Abuse Has 'Shocked' Neighbors But 'We Saw Some Weird Things'
Ruby Franke Appears in Court Virtually from Jail, Gets Held Without Bail After Child Abuse Charges
Cody Wade
Man Who Killed His Mom's Boyfriend — and Accidentally Recorded Murder on Voicemail — Gets 85 Years
Ruby Franke, 8 Passengers, YouTuber Arrested
Police Received Calls About Ruby Franke's Family in 2022: 'Very Concerned About the Children'
Influencer Mom Ruby Franke's Arrest for Child Abuse Has 'Shocked' Neighbors But 'We Saw Some Weird Things'
Neighbor Who Called 911 On Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt Tearfully Describes Boy's 'Emaciated' Condition
The child named 'Baby Mary' was discovered in 1984.
Her Infant Child Was Found Dead In A Plastic Bag 39 Years Ago. She Was Just Charged With Manslaughter
Reese Miller confessed to carjacking of Ma Lourdes Operio chicago
Carjacking Suspect Charged with Murder Allegedly Left Note in Victims Car: 'Seemed to Be the Only Choice'
Karyme Baretto-Sabalza
Man Sentenced for Strangling, Shooting Teen Girlfriend, Leaving Her to Die in Park Days Before Graduation
YouTube Bans Ruby Franke, Deletes Her Channels Following Arrest and Felony Child Abuse Charges
Clips Surface of Ruby Franke's Parenting Through the Years — from Withholding Food To Taking Away Beds
Crystal Rogers
Crystal Rogers Case: Man Reportedly Charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder
Mason Sisk to be Sentenced on Thursday | Sept 7, 2023
Alabama Teen Sentenced to Life for Killing 5 Family Members Because He Was 'Fed Up' with Them
Anthony Rouse at his foster mother Kasee Metzger's home in 2018.
Father Says 6-Year-Old Son Loved the Water. Then Boy Was Allegedly Drowned by His Stepfather
Harrison Olvey
Ga. Valet Attendant Is Fatally Shot While Trying to Stop Car Theft: He 'Always Did the Right Thing'
Leonard Mack delivers remarks in front of Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah, after his exoneration based on DNA evidence, was presented in Judge Anne Minihan's courtroom at the Westchester County Courthouse in White Plains, Sept. 5, 2023
DNA Exonerates Man 47 Years After Wrongful Rape Conviction: 'Injustice Hanging Over My Head'
Porcha Woodruff and her family. Oldest daughter is Chantell, 13, youngest is Jamaih, 7 and the baby is Mason
AI Led to Her Wrongful Arrest for Carjacking at 8 Months Pregnant: 'This Can Happen to Anyone of Color' (Exclusive)
William Sandridge, a Calhoun man, and his wife, Allyn Sandridge, a former middle school special education teacher, have been sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in the distribution of child sex abuse images
Special Education Teacher and Husband Sentenced for Exchanging Text Messages with Child Sex Abuse Images
Ashley Guzman Carlos Loera shot dead california baby in car
Calif. Couple Is Shot Dead While Sitting in Car with Their Baby in the Backseat